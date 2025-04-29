Uh Oh... Deion Sanders' Son Shilo Made This Dramatic Move After His Brother Shedeur's NFL Draft Drama

It be your own people. Things are shaking up in the Sanders household following Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected fifth round draft pick. Now, it seems another son of patriarch and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is leaving the nest for one good reason.

Shilo Sanders, the second oldest Sanders son, learned a valuable lesson after his younger brother’s draft debacle. As The Root previously reported, the sports world was sent into a frenzy after Sanders, 23, who was expected to be a top five NFL draft pick, was instead selected 144th overall. And while folks were trying to figure out what exactly went wrong, all fingers seemed to be pointed back at his father and agent, Coach Prime.

During a Twitch stream, Shilo got candid about his professional plans for the future. It was apparently after seeing Sanders be picked in the fifth round that he decided to switch up his own team. “Dad was our agent,” Shilo said, also referring to Sanders, “but that hasn’t been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent.”

Shilo’s energy during the stream was upbeat, often laughing and smiling with his brother, but clearly, the 25-year-old athlete wasn’t joking. The news soon broke that he reportedly signed with Drew Rosenhaus, the sports agent responsible for over $1 billion in NFL contracts, according to Forbes. Rosenhaus took to X to announce the exciting news. “Welcome to the family Shilo Sanders,” the post read.

Although Sanders eventually was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, Shilo wasn’t as lucky. It wasn’t all bad news though. Shortly after the draft, Shilo was snatched by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, according to Sports Illustrated.

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said the decision came about as soon as the opportunity presented itself post-draft. “After the draft his agent reached out if we would be interested — Todd and I looked at each other, nodded, and said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” Licht said during an interview on WDAE radio.

Despite Shilo’s move away from his father, Deion was apparently still supportive of his son’s opportunity. “Todd said Coach Prime called him and thanked him for bringing Shilo in and giving him a fair shot,” Licht continued.