Prom Night Contro: Debate On Parents Getting Hotel Rooms For ...Their Kids Goes Viral

It’s prom season, which means your timelines are about to be flooded with pictures of teenagers all over the country getting glammed up for a night of dancing with their friends and classmates before the school year ends. Although a lot of planning goes into getting ready for the big night, it’s what happens after the dance that can cause some confusion between kids and their parents. Now, an online debate about whether or not it’s a good idea for moms and dads to get hotel rooms for their children after the big night is going viral, with people making strong cases for both sides.

Although she was told to bring her tail home after prom, @taysfulnails said in a TikTok video that she wants to give her kid a chance to prove that she’s responsible. She argues that not every teen who spends the night away from home is destined for teen pregnancy.

“I don’t know about ya’ll, but all the people I know who got pregnant in high school didn’t get pregnant on prom night or the night after. They got pregnant on a regular ass day during the school year,” she said.

But Shuler King disagrees. He weighed in on the debate on TikTok arguing that prom night hotel rooms are a bad idea because even the most responsible kid can’t be trusted to make the right decision when they’re alone with their date.

“It’s too many reasons not to get a damn hotel room for your children than it is to do it,” he said. “Let me tell you something, ain’t no such thing as a responsible 17, 18-year-old...not when it comes to sex!”

But while people are making strong cases for both sides of the hotel room argument, there are some people who are willing to meet their kids in the middle. In a recent TikTok post, @wynika_williams shared the compromise she made with her daughter who asked for a room for the night of her Senior Prom.

“We all got a hotel for her prom,” she said. “She got her own room, but guess what, we all in a hotel. The dog too.”

One commenter pointed out that this mom probably knows first-hand why she needs to be close to her kid on prom night.

“The strict parents we’re the sneaky kids back in the day 😭,” they wrote.