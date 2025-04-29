This Georgia Teen Lost Her Would-Be Prom Date to a Shooting, How She Honors Him on Prom Night Will Have You Reaching For Tissues

A Georgia teen did not deserve to have her excitement of going to senior prom soiled by the senseless killing of her prom date. However, she still made a decision to make sure he was honored in his absence. The tribute will bring you to tears.

Justin Etienne and his date, Reyaa, were set to attend their senior prom hosted by Salem High school. However, on March 19, the school’s “Senior Skip Day,” tragedy struck: The Newton County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Etienne was gunned down in Denny Dobbs Park in Conyers, Ga. where a group of other students met.

His family asserted that he didn’t live a rough life but was a dedicated soccer player who kept up with his studies and looked forward to going to college, per Atlanta News First. The family said he was just accepted into Georgia State University.

“He had such a bright future. He had so many plans. I already know he was going to be good. His attitude said it all,” said Hugh Neil, the teen’s father, per the report.

His parents weren’t the only ones left grieving the teen. Reyaa was left without her companion and prom date. However, she refused to allow the incident turn her biggest high school moment sour. She decided to celebrate the life of Etienne with the most dazzling part of the occasion: her dress.

Photos from the teen’s social media show her donning a bedazzled slick back ponytail accompanied by a stunning custom rose gold gown designed by her uncle. Printed onto the front of the dress is a class photo of Etienne.

On the shoulder straps accenting the gown was a message: “So, in case this is the last letter I write to you, Will you make Heaven a place on Earth?” The designer said the theme of the gown was inspired by Etienne’s promposal to Reyaa, via social media.

Multiple social media videos displayed Reyaa being presented with her gown as well as the tear-jerking moment when Etienne’s mother presented her with the corsage in her son’s honor.

“A Night I’ll Never Forget With a Person I’ll Always Remember💔🕊️#LLJUSTIN #Prom2025 Thank you to everyone who was a part of making the moment so memorable!” Reyaa wrote on Instagram. “The world knows his name and that warms my heart!! And Justin, mann we DEFINITELY showed out in our rose gold! I miss you so much man so much, but I know you were with me🥹!!”

The teen’s post was flooded with comments of support - even one by music artist Mariah the Scientist who wrote “Reya & Justin 4ever.” While Reyaa did her late friend justice by bringing him to prom, the sheriff’s office is working to bring justice to his family.

Police announced the arrest of Jarvis Hinton Jr., a 16-year-old suspect in Etienne’s shooting. He’s been charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18 and reckless conduct. Hinton is being held in the Newton County Detention Center.