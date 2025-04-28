Mixtape Docu-Film & The Chi Season 6 Are Our TV Picks This Week
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Culture

From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World

In April alone, the death anniversaries of Prince, MLK and Marvin Gaye are reminders of what we lost.

By
Phenix S Halley
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: George De Sota, David Dee Delgado, Carlo Allegri (Getty Images)

No matter how much time passes, there are certain deaths where you remember exactly where you were when you heard the shocking news. Over the years, the Black community has been forced to grieve our icons, many of which died way before it was truly their time. In this month alone, the anniversaries of the tragic deaths of icons like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Marvin Gaye and Prince have passed, making the losses our community has faced that much more prominent.

Advertisement

But just as grief has shaped our community so has life. So while the tragic deaths of icons like Michael Jackson and Chadwick Boseman still hit a nerve years later, these legends will forever be remember through their art and overall impact on Black America and society as a whole. Take a look at some recent deaths that shocked the entire world.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

The 2019 murder of California rapper Nipsey Hussle sent shockwaves across the music community. Hussle was shot and killed on March 31, and since then, his legacy has lived on through his art. Known for his West Coast sound and “Marathon Continues” mantra, Hussle goes down as an integral part of California Hip-Hop and music culture.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Aaliyah

Aaliyah

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: George De Sota (Getty Images)

Aaliyah was only 22 when she died in a plane crash in 2001. The R&B singer was at the peak of her career when she traveled to the Bahamas to film the music video for one of her biggest songs, “Rock the Boat.” Unfortunately, it would be the flight back to the states when she, along with all the other passengers on the plane, would die.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez (Getty Images)

While the world was still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, the death of Chadwick Boseman was perhaps the most unexpected event of 2020. The actor and real life superhero died at age 43 of colon cancer. He kept his diagnosis secret from the public, which is why his death still hurts even to this day.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Phil Walter (Getty Images)

Do we need to say more? We’re sure everyone remembers exactly where you were when you heard the news in 2009 that the King of Pop, and the most famous person in the world— second to maybe Jesus— was pronounced dead.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Trayvon Martin

Trayvon Martin

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Allison Joyce (Getty Images)

The story of Trayvon Martin still sends chills up Black Americans’ spines, especially with the 13th anniversary of his death happening this past February. And when George Zimmerman was acquitted of killing the then-17 year old, no one would have known the verdict would give birth to the Black Lives Matter movement, an international revolution.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Express Newspaper (Getty Images)

When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968, the entire country and much of the world was sent into mourning. The civil rights leader helped to shape America as we know and love it today. The HBCU graduate and prolific public speaker was more than his service to the nation and Black Americans nationwide. He was a husband, father, friend, and perhaps most importantly, a patriot.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Brenda Chase (Getty Images)

Just one year after the music community lost Aaliyah, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes would tragically be killed in a car crash. As a member of one of the greatest girl groups of all time, TLC, Left Eye left a legacy as one of the best female rappers of her time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Malcolm X

Malcolm X

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Three Lions (Getty Images)

Malcolm X is seen as a controversial figure in American history, but that’s not the full story. The father of six lived a life advocating for the advancement of Black people in the nation. 2025 marked 60 years since X was assassinated in front of his wife and daughters.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Evening Standard (Getty Images)

When Marvin Gaye was killed, Americans were more than shocked. And when it was discovered that his murderer was his own father, Marvin Gaye Sr., the industry was never the same. Gaye is regarded as one of the greatest singer-songwriters of all time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Tupac Shakur

Tupac Shakur

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

When we talk about shocking deaths, Tupac is high on the list. News of his 1996 killing changed the course for Hip-Hop forever. He was only 25 years old when he was shot and killed, but his music discography helped solidify him as a legend in the industry. Many folks still regard him as the greatest rapper of all time.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Angie Stone

Angie Stone

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

R&B songstress Angie Stone died the morning of March 1 following an auto accident. The Columbia, S.C. native started her career in the 1970s as a member of female rap group The Sequence. She was nominated for several Grammys for her solo work, including in 2007 for her song “Baby” from her fourth solo album “The Art of Love & War.” She was 63.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

George Floyd

George Floyd

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Stephen Maturen (Getty Images)

2020 was shaped by COVID-19 and the murder of George Floyd. This is another death where you remember exactly where you were when you heard the news or watched the video of his brutal death by convicted ex-cop Derek Chauvin. Directly following Floyd’s death, the federal government passed several laws and orders to honor Floyd’s death in hopes of preventing another from happening.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Rich Homie Quan

Rich Homie Quan

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Rachel Murray (Getty Images)

News of 33-year-old Rich Homie Quan’s death sent the whole city into grief. Even Migos rapper Quavo took to Instagram, posting a throwback pic of him alongside the rest of Migos, Quan, and Young Thug. The caption wrote “May God be with us. Never saw this being apart of our journey,” and honestly... neither did we.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Prince

Prince

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

In 2016, the music world was sent reeling after Prince was found dead. His music transcended genres, genders, and generations. And with his fiery aura and dedication to instrumentation, Prince goes down in history as one of the most impactful musicians of all time. From “Purple Rain” to “1999,” his music continues to flood mainstream radio and music culture, and for that, he’ll always be celebrated.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston

Image for article titled From Trayvon Martin to Michael Jackson, These 15 Famous Black Deaths Shocked the World
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

The death of Whitney Houston is one that remains a sore spot for so many music lovers. The singer and actress died in 2012, after she was found unconscious and submerged in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office ruled her death an accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine as contributing factors, according to PEOPLE.

Advertisement

17 / 17