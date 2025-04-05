Uh oh! Terrence Howard Just Exposed Black Hollywood, Black Manhood and What People Really Did at Diddy's Parties. Will He Get Canceled?

No way, mayne. Terrence Howard has a thing or two... or three, or four to say about the dark side of Hollywood and folks are in an uproar. The 56-year-old appeared on the “PBD Podcast” in an interview published Friday, April 3. During his sit down with host Patrick Bet-David, Howard spoke out about famous men who lost their “man card” and female celebrities who swapped their souls for Oscars. More on that later.

Myles Bullock Talks Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist CC Share Subtitles Off

English Myles Bullock Talks Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist and the Funniest Actor on Set

But it was his claims about what really happened at Diddy’s parties, or alleged “freak offs,” why he chose to stay away, and what Diddy, according to him, once tried to do with him that has the people going.

Advertisement

Here’s a breakdown of some of the interview’s biggest bombshells.

Diddy tried to have sex with him

“Puffy invited me, for weeks, asking me to come teach him how to — wanted me to be his acting coach for a while,” he alleged. But Diddy, who is facing federal sex trafficking charges and a bevy of sexual assault lawsuits, allegedly didn’t play music but instead just stared at him, “like waiting.” Howard asked his assistant what the deal was. Per Howard, they replied, “I think he’s trying to f**k you.”

Advertisement

He’s had other similar experiences

“Now you know to be hands off with somebody,” Howard declared before noting how he has had similar experiences with many producers, whom he “threatened to punch” or “knock their head off.”

Advertisement

The “Best Man” actor added: “When you approach a real man about his masculinity, you’re going to get a real reaction back. I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that s**t because the man card means everything.”

Advertisement

Speaking of “man card”...

Howard blasted men who attended Diddy parties, whom he says lost exactly that. “When you give up your manhood, I’ve never seen somebody recover from it. That was all the people that went to the Puffy parties,” Howard alleged. Diddy’s parties were the exclusive go-to for Hollywood A-listers from the late 1990s well into the 2000s, and some of your most beloved celebrities were in attendance.

Advertisement

“That was all the people that did all those things thinking that there was never gonna be a consequence for what they were doing. Get punked out and pimped out by some over-greater desire.” And once you do that, Howard says, “You go fluid. And once you go fluid, it’s gone.”

“You give up your ability, your right to be a man. A man don’t take it, he gives it. So when you give up that man card, you don’t get that back. You come into this world as a man one time, you give up that right for anything... you lose some spiritual energy.”

Advertisement

Female celebrities got blasted, too

That’s not all. He also called out female celebrities — none by name, who “trade their bodies to go and get the role. They get to the point where they have their Oscar, they have their money, but they don’t have their dream. They don’t have the soul they started with, so it’s like achieving don’t mean anything.”

Advertisement

“What benefit is that if I lose my integrity?” he asked.

Social media users on X had a bunch to say about Howard’s now viral comments.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But this isn’t the first time the Cleveland, Ohio, raised actor has made headlines for his wild theories. The “Hustle & Flow” star once boasted that he and his business partner could build a new Saturn... without gravity. “We’re about to kill gravity. We’re about to kill their God, gravity, and they don’t want that,” he said during an appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” back in May 2024.

“If you’re right, so many people are wrong,” Rogan replied. “Everyone is wrong. The universe backs me up,” Howard added. “You have all of these physicists saying something different but none of them have 97 patents. None of them have introduced a new form of flight.”

Advertisement

He also insisted that he could remember being in his mother’s womb, the moment he was circumcised, and why he dropped out of Pratt University after arguing with a professor about what 1x1 really equals.

“I Can Rebuild Saturn Without Gravity” - Terrance Howard & Joe Rogan

“If one times one equals one that means that two is of no value because one times itself has no effect,” Howard explained at the time. “One times one equals two because the square root of four is two, so what’s the square root of two? Should be one, but we’re told it’s two, and that cannot be.”