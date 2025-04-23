Barack and Michelle Obama Continue to Shut Down Divorce Rumors

Take that haters! Former President Barack Obama and Former First Lady Michelle Obama keep trying to tell ya’ll they have no plans on divorcing. But for those who still need convincing, the first Black First Couple just gave us another sign that everything is ok. Barack and Michelle were spotted doing date night in D.C. enjoying dinner at Osteria Mozza, a popular Italian restaurant in Georgetown. In a video shared on Instagram, other guests give the Obamas the rock star treatment, erupting in applause as they leave the restaurant. The pair waved to the excited onlookers as President Obama shook hands with a restaurant employee.

While we don’t have any details on what either of them ordered, we do know the restaurant is one of the couple’s favorites. Back in January, the New York Post reported spotting President Obama dining there alone the night before President Donald Trump’s election. Mrs. Obama also hosted a private event at the restaurant back in November 2024.

The clip has already received over 50,000 likes, along with comments from some who couldn’t help but reminisce about a better time.

“Remember when we had presidents we respected??? 😔” wrote someone.

Others were less than subtle about their desire to see the Obamas replace the current occupants of the White House. One commenter posted a hilarious meme of Sofia Vergara, captioned, “Please come back!”

But more than anything, fans of the Obamas were happy to see the pair enjoying some quality time together and hoping that the appearance will help erase any doubts about their future.

“Now the haters can take a rest that was worried about their marriage. They will always be my President and First Lady,” wrote someone.