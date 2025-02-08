Kanye Diagnosed With Autism, More Takeaways From An Interesting, New Interview

With the world still reeling from an unforgettable appearance on the Grammys red carpet and a nine hour X rant, Kanye “Ye” West is making his media rounds again leading up to the release of his album “Bully.”

The Chicago rapper got vulnerable and candid on Justin Laboy’s “The Download” podcast this week, discussing the album process and giving even more insight into his personal life. Here are some major takeaways that might have you looking at Ye in a different light.

Ye on Using AI



Many see artificial intelligence and get scared, but Ye just gets excited. During their chat, the “Jesus Walks” rapper revealed he’s been experimenting with AI to create music, which will be heard on his upcoming album.

“People are like, ‘Stay away from AI.’ It’s a more negative reaction than Auto-Tune,” he told Laboy. Ye compared using AI to autotune, a trend he hopped on during the creation of “808s & Heartbreak.” “I remember I did Auto-Tune ‘cause people thought, ‘Man, this Auto-Tune is trash.’”

For West, AI gives him the chance to show the world its possibilities. “It’s time for me to explain to people the power of AI in music,” he said. Ye even played an unreleased song. On the track, Kanye demonstrated how he used AI software to recreate his vocals.

Could That MAGA Hat Moment Be Linked to Autism?

West has revealed he was misdiagnosed bipolar. “My wife took me because she said, ‘Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar, I’ve seen bipolar before,’” he said.

Kanye West on Donald Trump: ‘I love this guy’

“It’s really a case of autism that I have,” he said. The rapper continued saying his new diagnosis explains why he took his support for President Donald Trump so seriously. “You’re like ‘Aw, man I’m gonna wear this Trump hat ‘cause I just like Trump in general’ and then when people tell you to not do it, you just get on that one point,” he confessed. “And that’s my problem.”

How Saint West Inspired ‘Bully’



“Bully” marks Ye’s first solo album in over three years. And with the billionaire reclaiming his title as a musical genius, he gave the inside scoop on what inspired the album’s title. People might think bully refers to Kanye himself, but he told Laboy the true inspo came directly from his son, Saint West.

“My son was playing with some kid,” Ye started, “and then he kicked him.” When West asked his 9-year-old “‘Why did you do that?’” Saint’s response shook Ye to the core. “He said, ‘Because he weak,’” Ye continued.

“I was like, ‘This man is really a bully,’” the rapper said laughing. Laboy responded saying “I wonder where he get that from... Definitely a young Ye.” Saint is also on the album cover.

THE DOWNLOAD: JUSTIN LABOY + YE

Nurturing North West’s Music

And speaking of his kids, we all know how much the rapper loves fatherhood. During the convo with Laboy, Ye spoke on what training his oldest daughter, North, in her own music career means to him. “I was always into the idea of having a school,” he said.

Both of his parents were teachers. “That makes me a natural teacher in my blood.” And who better to show North the ins and outs of the music process than her own father? He’s excited to help his first born nurture her talents, as she preparing to drop her own album soon. “I’m the hands down greatest. She ‘gon be the hands down greatest,” West said of his 11-year-old.

If that wasn’t enough, the rapper also confirmed “Bully” will drop on North’s birthday, June 15. “My oldest said that we got to drop it in June,” he said. “That’s when we’re gonna bring ‘Bully’ out ‘cause that’s her favorite album.”