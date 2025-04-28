Take a Look Around the Obama's Martha's Vineyard Retreat

It’s not easy being the first Black leader of the free world (even when you don’t have the job anymore). That’s why former President Barack Obama does his best to escape all of the Washington, D.C. drama and unplug with his family whenever he can. Martha’s Vineyard, an island located in the southeastern part of Massachusetts, is one of their favorite places to unwind.

The Obama family have stayed all around the island but they called the Blue Heron Farm estate home between 2009 and 2011, renting it for summer three summer vacations, according to The Vineyard Gazette. The 28-acre property includes a main house surrounded by a pool, hot tub, tennis courts and basketball courts. The home, most recently owned by British architect Norman Foster, is currently on the market for $39 million.

We’re checking out (what we can) of the Obama’s summer Vineyard retreat.