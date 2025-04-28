Jordan & Preston From Summer House: Martha's Vineyard Play A Game of Superlatives
Take a Look Around the Obama's Martha's Vineyard Retreat

Culture

When the Former First Family goes on vacation, Martha's Vineyard has been one of their go-to places to get away.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Take a Look Around the Obama&#39;s Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat
Photo: L: Getty Images, R: YouTube

It’s not easy being the first Black leader of the free world (even when you don’t have the job anymore). That’s why former President Barack Obama does his best to escape all of the Washington, D.C. drama and unplug with his family whenever he can. Martha’s Vineyard, an island located in the southeastern part of Massachusetts, is one of their favorite places to unwind.

The Obama family have stayed all around the island but they called the Blue Heron Farm estate home between 2009 and 2011, renting it for summer three summer vacations, according to The Vineyard Gazette. The 28-acre property includes a main house surrounded by a pool, hot tub, tennis courts and basketball courts. The home, most recently owned by British architect Norman Foster, is currently on the market for $39 million. 

We’re checking out (what we can) of the Obama’s summer Vineyard retreat.

2 / 14

A Place to Relax

A Place to Relax

Image for article titled Take a Look Around the Obama&#39;s Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat
Photo: Vincent DeWitt-Pool (Getty Images)

Along with Hawaii, Martha’s Vineyard is a favorite vacation spot for the Obama family and where they spent many summers during President Obama’s time in the White House. Here, the former President and First Lady were spotted out riding their bikes with friends and family in 2009.

3 / 14

Taking Care of Business

Taking Care of Business

CHILMARK, MA - AUGUST 22: U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about Libya at his vacation home on Blue Heron Farm August 22, 2011 in Chilmark, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Obama said the regime of Moammar Gadhafi in Libya was over and urged the opposition forces to build a democratic government. (Photo by Vincent Dewitt-Pool/Getty Images)
Photo: Vincent Dewitt-Pool (Getty Images)

But while the Obamas go to Martha’s Vineyard to get away, the former President has had to conduct business there at times. In this picture, President Obama is giving a press conference from the yard of their vacation home on August 22, 2011.

4 / 14

A Spacious Farm House

A Spacious Farm House

Image for article titled Take a Look Around the Obama&#39;s Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat
Screenshot: YouTube

The Blue Heron Farm home is a spacious estate situated on over 28 acres of land in Chilmark, Massachusetts. According to the Wall Street Journal, the home that was most recently owned by British architect Norman Foster, is currently on the market for $39 million.

5 / 14

Plenty of Privacy

Plenty of Privacy

Image for article titled Take a Look Around the Obama&#39;s Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat
Screenshot: YouTube

Ok, we know we’re spying, but this aerial view of the property allows you to see the lush greenery that surrounds the home – giving the homeowner ultimate privacy.

6 / 14

A Sunlit Kitchen

A Sunlit Kitchen

Image for article titled Take a Look Around the Obama&#39;s Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat
Screenshot: YouTube

The open kitchen is just made for family and friends, with a large refrigerator, loads of counter space and big windows that open to a patio.

7 / 14

Spa-Like Bathroom

Spa-Like Bathroom

Image for article titled Take a Look Around the Obama&#39;s Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat
Screenshot: YouTube

The marble tile and the wooden shower bench give this bathroom the feel of a relaxing spa.

8 / 14

Living Space

Living Space

Image for article titled Take a Look Around the Obama&#39;s Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat
Screenshot: YouTube

This sunken living space has no shortage of places to relax. It has room for lots of seating and has floor-to-ceiling windows that open to the patio and give you a gorgeous water view.

9 / 14

Covered Porch

Covered Porch

Image for article titled Take a Look Around the Obama&#39;s Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat
Screenshot: YouTube

The home’s covered porch gives you the best of both worlds, allowing guests to soak up the fresh air even if there is a little rain.

10 / 14

Guest House

Guest House

Image for article titled Take a Look Around the Obama&#39;s Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat
Screenshot: YouTube

The property includes a guest house often used by members of the Secret Service assigned to protect the former First Family.

11 / 14

Water View

Water View

Image for article titled Take a Look Around the Obama&#39;s Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat
Screenshot: YouTube

The dock along the property is a peaceful place to enjoy the private beach and the surrounding ocean view.

12 / 14

Outdoor Pool

Outdoor Pool

Image for article titled Take a Look Around the Obama&#39;s Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat
Screenshot: YouTube

What’s a summer home without a spacious outdoor pool?

13 / 14

Wine Cellar

Wine Cellar

Image for article titled Take a Look Around the Obama&#39;s Martha&#39;s Vineyard Retreat
Screenshot: YouTube

If you needed any more proof that this is place is perfect for parties, check out this spacious wine cellar.

14 / 14