Former MAGA Terrance Howard Shares What Finally Made Him Turn His Back on Trump, But Social Media Isn't Having It

Terrance Howard was MAGA? The actor’s latest revelation that he’s a former supporter of President Donald Trump was not on our 2025 Bingo card. The “Empire” star shared that he was “in Trump’s corner” until a significant shift in the administration led to a change of heart.

Howard made this admission in a recent interview on Bill Maher’s podcast, Club Random. The “Hustle & Flow” actor revealed that he was in full support of the sitting president until the mass deportations were carried out —yes, the same plans he promised he would execute upon his re-election.

“I was all in his corner,” Howard said, “But that right there, that hit me. I was like, ‘Dude. You can’t do that to somebody’s family. You cannot do that. Bring them home.’”

Howard is one of the latest MAGA celebrity supporters to speak out against Trump’s political antics, including his aggressive deportation policies, which involve deporting U.S. citizens to other countries. Howard has remained silent about his views on the controversial president, except during his 2017 interview on the popular ABC daytime talk show “The View.”

“The Best Man” actor discussed his thoughts on the public war of words between President Trump and the President of North Korea, Kim Jong Un. “He’s frightening the entire world. Everybody’s scared to death now,” he said,

In August 2017, Trump sent verbal warnings to North Korea that they would be met with “fire and fury like they have never seen before” if the country continued to send threats to the U.S. This threat was alarming to global leaders as it incited fears of an imminent war between the two countries.

Since the release of the interview, Howard took to X to clarify his reasoning regarding his stance on Trump. “I want to clarify my comments: I was 100 supportive of Trump until I saw news of an American citizen being wrongfully deported. That crossed a line for me. Protecting American citizens and families should always come first no matter what politics you believe in. My stance has always been about standing up for justice and fairness.”

There was no safe space for Terrance Howard as social media weighed in on their thoughts about Howard’s recent Trump statements. One X commenter posted, “Justice and fairness from a racist, rapist, convicted felon, serial fraudster who caged kids with 1,000 still separated, killed people by lying about covid, incited an insurrection & who extorted Ukraine for fake dirt on Biden? You can’t be serious?”

