Google's Global Chief DEI Officer On The Importance Racial Equity In All Spaces
A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives

News

While hundreds of companies have rolled back on their DEI efforts, these businesses have boldly decided to keep supporting DEI.

Mahalia Otshudy
Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Since Donald Trump attacked diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, companies such as Walmart have turned its back on their DEI initiatives. However, not all businesses have decided to follow Donald Trump’s guidance. Instead, these companies on have stood by their decision to keep DEI practices. Here is a list of companies that continue to advocate for marginalized communities.

Kroger

Kroger

Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Tim Nwachukwu (Getty Images)

In a statement to The Cincinnati Enquirer, the grocery store said in defense of DEI, “Kroger has a set of values that have guided what we do for half a century. Two of these values are inclusion and diversity.”

Apple

Apple

Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Annice Lyn (Getty Images)

Apple has stated that it will continue to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. The company also encouraged shareholders to reject anti-DEI proposals, according to The Advocate.

JP Morgan

JP Morgan

Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Speaking with CNBC, JP Morgan CEO, Jamie Dimon said “We are going to continue to reach out to the Black community, the Hispanic community, the veterans community.”

Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s

Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Ben and Jerry’s has a history of advocating for marginalized communities, so it is no surprise that the company has stood ten toes down in their commitment to DEI by writing a statement on its site.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs

Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

As stated on their website, Goldman Sachs believes that having a diverse workforce is critical to the success of the company. “We strive for excellence. To achieve it, we must have the best people and the best people are drawn from the broadest pool of applicants.”

Costco

Costco

Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Something of a DEI Folk hero, the Costco board in December rejected measures to limit DEI initiatives. “Our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary.”

Disney

Disney

Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

In March, Disney shareholders voted for the company’s participation in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index. This would measure Disney’s support for LGBTQ+ causes, and the company has received nothing but perfect scores, according to The Advocate.

Microsoft

Microsoft

Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

As stated on their site, Microsoft believes that diversity and inclusion are critical to its mission as a company. “Empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.”

Pinterest

Pinterest

Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Pinterest CEO, Bill Ready stated, “...We’re not [changing anything], and the reason is we’ve seen it’s actually leading to better engagement, there’s consumer demand for it, it’s good for our business.”

Cisco

Cisco

Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Alexander Koerner (Getty Images)

Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco stated, “...If I’m sitting in a room to try to solve a complex problem or to chase a big opportunity, I want a lot of diverse brains in that room, and I don’t care if it’s gender or if it’s nationality or if it’s just diversity of experience. Diversity in general is good for business.”

Delta

Delta

Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Executive Vice President, Peter Carter stated that Delta is steadfast in it’s commitments to DEI practices because “they’re actually critical to our business.”

E.L.F Beauty

E.L.F Beauty

Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

In a Linkedin post, e.l.f. Beauty CEO Tarang Amin stated that the companies mission is to “make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, and face.” Amin believes having a diverse workforce is how e.l.f. will accomplish this mission

Salesforce

Salesforce

Image for article titled A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff stated, “If somebody’s going to come after our employees or discriminate against them in any way, we’ll do everything we can to help support them.”

