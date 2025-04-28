A List of Companies Still Committed To DEI Initiatives

Since Donald Trump attacked diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, companies such as Walmart have turned its back on their DEI initiatives. However, not all businesses have decided to follow Donald Trump’s guidance. Instead, these companies on have stood by their decision to keep DEI practices. Here is a list of companies that continue to advocate for marginalized communities.
Kroger
In a statement to The Cincinnati Enquirer, the grocery store said in defense of DEI, “Kroger has a set of values that have guided what we do for half a century. Two of these values are inclusion and diversity.”
Apple
Apple has stated that it will continue to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion. The company also encouraged shareholders to reject anti-DEI proposals, according to The Advocate.
JP Morgan
Speaking with CNBC, JP Morgan CEO, Jamie Dimon said “We are going to continue to reach out to the Black community, the Hispanic community, the veterans community.”
Ben & Jerry’s
Ben and Jerry’s has a history of advocating for marginalized communities, so it is no surprise that the company has stood ten toes down in their commitment to DEI by writing a statement on its site.
Goldman Sachs
As stated on their website, Goldman Sachs believes that having a diverse workforce is critical to the success of the company. “We strive for excellence. To achieve it, we must have the best people and the best people are drawn from the broadest pool of applicants.”
Costco
Something of a DEI Folk hero, the Costco board in December rejected measures to limit DEI initiatives. “Our commitment to an enterprise rooted in respect and inclusion is appropriate and necessary.”
Disney
In March, Disney shareholders voted for the company’s participation in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index. This would measure Disney’s support for LGBTQ+ causes, and the company has received nothing but perfect scores, according to The Advocate.
Microsoft
As stated on their site, Microsoft believes that diversity and inclusion are critical to its mission as a company. “Empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.”
Pinterest CEO, Bill Ready stated, “...We’re not [changing anything], and the reason is we’ve seen it’s actually leading to better engagement, there’s consumer demand for it, it’s good for our business.”
Cisco
Chuck Robbins, CEO of Cisco stated, “...If I’m sitting in a room to try to solve a complex problem or to chase a big opportunity, I want a lot of diverse brains in that room, and I don’t care if it’s gender or if it’s nationality or if it’s just diversity of experience. Diversity in general is good for business.”
Delta
Executive Vice President, Peter Carter stated that Delta is steadfast in it’s commitments to DEI practices because “they’re actually critical to our business.”
E.L.F Beauty
In a Linkedin post, e.l.f. Beauty CEO Tarang Amin stated that the companies mission is to “make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, and face.” Amin believes having a diverse workforce is how e.l.f. will accomplish this mission
Salesforce
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff stated, “If somebody’s going to come after our employees or discriminate against them in any way, we’ll do everything we can to help support them.”