Peek Inside Tyler Perry's Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio

Entertainment

Peek Inside Tyler Perry's Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio

Now that aspiring filmmakers can get the chance to work side by side with Perry, let's take a look at some of his most notable parts of his massive studio!

By
Shanelle Genai
Tyler Perry attends Tyler Perry’s “Duplicity” New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on March 18, 2025 in New York City.
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

In 2019, Tyler Perry became the first Black person to fully own his own TV/film studio lot. In addition to a star-studded opening night, the studio has seen many major films and TV shows filmed there since its inception including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Coming 2 America,” “Mea Culpa,” “House of Payne,” “Sistas,” and more.

Now, young filmmakers and aspiring artists will have the chance to walk on those same theatrical grounds thanks to a new program Perry’s just launched. Called the Dream Collective, the three-tired initiative is dedicated to finding and building the next wave of underrepresented voices, per Deadline.

“Breaking into the industry can be tough–believe me. When I started making movies twenty years ago, even though my stage plays were selling out, nobody in Hollywood knew my name or gave me a shot,” Perry said of the program. “The Tyler Perry Studios Dream Collective is my dream of opening the door for the next generation of artists.”

So it’s because of that, we thought it be fitting to take a peek inside at some of the stages in the historic and massive studio. And for an added bonus, we’ve let you in on which shows each set is from! Keep reading to find out more and good luck to all the Dream Collective applicants

2 / 16

The County Jail

The County Jail

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

Now while this county jail may not ring any bells right away, it looks vaguely familiar to the jail that was shown in Perry’s hit 2013 series “The Haves and the Have Nots.”

3 / 16

The Coffee Shop

The Coffee Shop

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

Aside from the fact that “Brown Bean” is a cute name for a coffee shop, this particular one was featured in the 2018 film, “Nobody’s Fool,” starring Tika Sumpter, Tiffany Haddish and Omari Hardwick.

4 / 16

May Sally’s Diner

May Sally’s Diner

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

Though it only aired for one season, fans may remember May Sally’s Diner from the 2016 series, “Too Close to Home.”

5 / 16

Clearwater Community Bank

Clearwater Community Bank

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

This bank may not be named Brookhaven Bank & Trust from “Sistas,” this is exactly what this puts us in the mind of.

6 / 16

Baseball Fields

Baseball Fields

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

We might have missed this particular TP production, but if you know, dear reader, please enlighten us!

7 / 16

Slide Title

Slide Title

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

Have you ever seen something that looks so familiar you know you’ve seen it plenty of time yet you can’t put your finger on where exactly? Yeah, that’s how we feel about this church stage.

8 / 16

The Farmhouse

The Farmhouse

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

Another location from “Too Close to Home,” this time Dr. Allen’s farmhouse.

9 / 16

Historic District House

Historic District House

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

We can’t say with 100% certaintly, but this definitely looks like the house from “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” going off the exterior.

10 / 16

Lakeside Cabin

Lakeside Cabin

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

Once again, we wouldn’t bet all our money on it, but this looks like the cabin that housed the unfortunate sexual assault scene from Perry’s more recent work, “A Jazzman’s Blues.”

11 / 16

The Oval Office

The Oval Office

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

I mean, he literally has a series called “The Oval.” This one is too easy.

12 / 16

The Post Theater

The Post Theater

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

We’re not too sure about this one, but it feels like something we haven’t seen before.

13 / 16

The Prison Yard

The Prison Yard

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

We feel like Madea was probably caught fighting out at this prison yard at some point, so that’ll be our guess.

14 / 16

Rustic Cabin

Rustic Cabin

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

This rustic cabin makes us recall the weird cabin Randall was hiding out in from “If Loving You Is Wrong.” We could be wrong, but that’s what it’s giving!

15 / 16

The White House

The White House

Image for article titled Peek Inside Tyler Perry&#39;s Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio
Photo: Tyler Perry Studios

Of course, just like with the oval office, The White House has been seen in shows like “The Oval” and “The Have & Have Nots.”

16 / 16