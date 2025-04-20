Peek Inside Tyler Perry's Historic Atlanta TV and Film Studio

In 2019, Tyler Perry became the first Black person to fully own his own TV/film studio lot. In addition to a star-studded opening night, the studio has seen many major films and TV shows filmed there since its inception including “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Coming 2 America,” “Mea Culpa,” “House of Payne,” “Sistas,” and more.

Now, young filmmakers and aspiring artists will have the chance to walk on those same theatrical grounds thanks to a new program Perry’s just launched. Called the Dream Collective, the three-tired initiative is dedicated to finding and building the next wave of underrepresented voices, per Deadline.

“Breaking into the industry can be tough–believe me. When I started making movies twenty years ago, even though my stage plays were selling out, nobody in Hollywood knew my name or gave me a shot,” Perry said of the program. “The Tyler Perry Studios Dream Collective is my dream of opening the door for the next generation of artists.”

So it’s because of that, we thought it be fitting to take a peek inside at some of the stages in the historic and massive studio. And for an added bonus, we’ve let you in on which shows each set is from! Keep reading to find out more and good luck to all the Dream Collective applicants