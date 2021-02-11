PageTurners: Where There Is Strength There Is Joy

The Gilded Ones; Between Two Kingdoms; Doppelgangbanger Image : Penguin Random House, Penguin Random House, Haymarket

Strength and joy go hand-in-hand, and this week’s literary releases beautifully celebrate both. In certain parts of the country, we’re knee-deep in snow and ice, and finding the strength to feel even the littlest joy is quite difficult. But we’ve almost hit the halfway point of February, the days are getting longer, and we can almost see warmer days ahead.



This week, Suleika Jaouad’s memoir Between Two Kingdoms gives readers an empathetic insight into one of the more challenging points in her life, while Cortney Lamar Charleston’s second collection of poetry, Doppelgangbanger, sheds light on the struggles of men embracing Black femininity, specifically on the South Side of Chicago. Terry Ellen Cross Davis pens a poetry collection about Black motherhood, a more perfect Union, and in time for Valentine’s Day, Roxane Gay is included among a selection of authors writing about desire in Kink.

Joy and strength always link back to one another—and with that in mind, here are 8 books that embody strength and joy from start to finish.