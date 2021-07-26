Mic Drop: Yearning for a Nostalgic Future... Does Such a Thing Even Exist?

Ah, yes, summer. A time we all once raced to get to—only to beco me a hot, sticky, annoying yet joyous blur of day- drinking and outdoor brunches.



This summer has become a different type of race, a race to pack in as much fun and interaction with others before the weather cools down and we’re all stuck inside... again.

But these artists haven’t let that sense of urgency stop them from releasing tracks that bring us all a bit of very necessary joy—and nostalgia for what once was. After taking a break from music for a year and a half, Myles Cameron dropped “Summer ‘19" which depicts a time when things were undeniably easier, while still somehow remaining optimistic, open and excited about what’s to come. Khalid embraces a new normal which is full of drones delivering packages, a forested hotel and a walk-in closet filled to the brim with different plants.

And Childish “I’m-Only-Going-t o-Focus-o n-My-Acting” Gambino gives us his version of Brittany Howard’s “Stay High” and oh my lord have I missed his vocals.

But unsurprisingly , the person having the most fun here is Lil Nas X, who was sentenced to five years in “ Montero Prison” and escapes...Shawshank Style.