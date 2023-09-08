Live Long and Prosper: A Celebration of Our Favorite Black Star Trek Characters

Star Trek the Next Generation 6-04 - Relics-Scotty tells Geordi to enjoy being the chief engineer

Though he reaches the rank of Commodore, I want to talk about the Geordi that was Chief Engineer of the Enterprise in The Next Generation. He was a stone cold genius who had an answer for nearly every problem. LeVar Burton’s kindness was always evident in how La Forge loved his friends and would do anything to protect them and the Enterprise.