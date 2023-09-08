Live Long and Prosper: A Celebration of Our Favorite Black Star Trek Characters

Blerds United

To celebrate Star Trek Day, we’re highlighting the franchise’s most notable Black characters.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled Live Long and Prosper: A Celebration of Our Favorite Black Star Trek Characters
Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

Star Trek is one of the most beloved franchises in entertainment. From the moment The Original Series premiered in 1966, we were captivated by the USS Enterprise, its crew and the inner workings of Starfleet. As the universe expanded, it featured groundbreaking representation for Black characters. We’ve seen pioneering scientists, trailblazing explorers, inspiring ship captains, and mysterious time-bending aliens. As we celebrate Star Trek Day, let’s give some well deserved flowers to our favorite Black characters.

Lt. Uhura (The Original Series)

Lt. Uhura (The Original Series)

MeTV Presents The Best of Lt. Uhura

Any celebration of Black Star Trek characters must begin with Nichelle Nichols’ Lt. Uhura. There are Black women thriving as scientists, astronauts, pilots and doctors because of Nichols and Uhura.

Capt. Benjamin Sisko

Capt. Benjamin Sisko

Star Trek : Capt Sisko interviews a cadet

Avery Brooks’ Sisko had a magnetism that made you feel like you would 100 percent follow him into battle. He had an elegant way of making the small moments feel just as important and impactful as the huge battles. Deep Space Nine’s different take on a Star Trek arc would not have worked as well with another person in command.

Lt. Commander Worf

Lt. Commander Worf

Dax and Worf Pursue Their Relationship

Yes, I know he’s a Klingon. However, we are not about to celebrate Black Star Trek characters without honoring Michael Dorn’s exceptional work. The way he evolved Worf from a one note warrior to a compassionate friend and romantic husband was beautiful. He deserves all the glory the Klingon Empire has to offer.

Lt. Commander Geordi LaForge

Lt. Commander Geordi LaForge

Star Trek the Next Generation 6-04 - Relics-Scotty tells Geordi to enjoy being the chief engineer

Though he reaches the rank of Commodore, I want to talk about the Geordi that was Chief Engineer of the Enterprise in The Next Generation. He was a stone cold genius who had an answer for nearly every problem. LeVar Burton’s kindness was always evident in how La Forge loved his friends and would do anything to protect them and the Enterprise.

Dr. Richard Daystrom

Dr. Richard Daystrom

Star Trek: The Ultimate Computer - Daystrom’s Last Hurrah...

As the creator of the computer system that runs the Enterprise and other advanced systems, we can safely say there would be no Starfleet without Dr. Richard Daystrom. In his short appearance, he left us desperate to know more about the scientists’s struggles. With new series expanding on the original timeline, this is a character we need to see get a deeper story.

Guinan

Guinan

No matter what timeline she’s in, or what wise words she’s imparting on us, Guinan is endlessly fascinating. The more we learn about her, the less we know. It’s hard to find a more perfectly cast character than Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan.

Capt. Michael Burnham

Capt. Michael Burnham

Michael and Spock Reconcile (Star Trek: Discovery)

What makes Burnham so awesome is that she’s consistently defying Starfleet’s orders because she knows they’re kinda bullshit most of the time. She’s no one’s puppet and she refuses to apologize for that.

Ensign Travis Mayweather

Ensign Travis Mayweather

Mayweather talks about growing up as a boomer

Travis’ skills and loyalty are unquestioned, but he really became a legend when we got to meet the Mirror Universe version of him. He’s a badass who’s only concerned with his own ambitions. I wish we’d got a little more of that in the main Enterprise character.

Cadet Uhura

Cadet Uhura

James drinks with Uhura and finally meets Spock | Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 6

Strange New Worlds’ Celia Rose Gooding simultaneously delivers a Uhura the audience knows from years of fandom, while also making the character fresh for a new audience. We get glimpses of the Uhura we know will dominate Starfleet, but it’s also clear she’s still learning her place on the ship and in the universe.

Dr. M’Benga

Dr. M’Benga

M’Benga is The Butcher of J’Gal + He kills Dak’Rah - Star Trek Strange New Worlds S02E08

Doctors who are also warriors isn’t a new concept in the Star Trek universe, but M’Benga is a certified badass who is the Enterprise crew’s secret weapon. Every time we learn another one of his mysterious secrets, it makes us like him more. I need a buddy comedy of him and Chapel on various adventures.

Dr. Lily Sloane

Dr. Lily Sloane

Star Trek First Contact - Captain Picard is confronted about the Borg being his white whale

Sure Zefram Cochrane gets all the credit for the first warp flight, but we all know Alfre Woodard’s Lily Sloane was probably doing a big chunk of the work. She showed how valuable she was while helping Picard fight the Borg, so you know she carried Cochrane’s drunk ass most of the time.

Emory Erickson

Emory Erickson

Emory Erickson, The Inventor of The Transporter

Inventor of the transporter, Emory Erickson is a man driven by tragedy and guilt. The brilliant Bill Cobbs portrayed him as someone who remembered a less idyllic Earth and never lost sight of the true mission of space exploration.

Lt. Commander Tuvok

Lt. Commander Tuvok

Tuvok Promotion to Lieutenant Commander

Tuvok was Capt. Janeway’s best friend and most trusted advisor. As a Black Vulcan on a ship of humans, we often identified with his journey to keep his culture alive.

Lt. Uhura (Star Trek Kelvin Timeline)

Lt. Uhura (Star Trek Kelvin Timeline)

STAR TREK [2009] Scene: Kirk meets Uhura/Bar Fight.

Zoe Saldaña’s Uhura may be set in a different timeline than the others, but she perfectly fills the gap between the Cadet we meet in Strange New Worlds and the Lieutenant we know and love from The Original Series. She’s a leader who has no time for male egos and prideful Vulcans.

