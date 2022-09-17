From politicians and actors, to rappers, singers, musicians and more: these are the Black kings who will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Barack Obama
Thanks to our first Black president in the history of the United States, many young Black boys and girls are going to grow up knowing they could be the next.
Idris Elba
Not only is Elba a lady-killer, but he’s also one of the best actors of the 21st century, appearing in memorable movies such as The Harder They Fall and The Suicide Squad. He also played one of the most beloved (or hated?) characters in the best TV show of all time, The Wire.
LeBron James
Not only is James one of the best basketball players in the league, bar none, but he’s also a prolific philanthropist and businessman. Earlier this year, he became the first active NBA player to become a billionaire.
Stephen Curry
Ever since Curry won his fourth NBA championship and first Finals MVP, he’s been doing nothing but winning. Soon, he’ll be joining LeBron James as a billionaire with the bag he’s getting from Under Armour.
Michael B. Jordan
The man who popularized the phrase, “Is this your king?!” is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Appearing in blockbuster after blockbuster, Michael B. Jordan has secured his icon status in roles such as Creed, Black Panther and Creed II.
Jay-Z
Considered by many hip-hop fans to be the world’s greatest rapper, Jay-Z is still dropping fire verses at 52 years old. He’s one of the best examples of a rapper succeeding in both the rap world and the business world.
Denzel Washington
What can we say that hasn’t already been said? Denzel Washington is simply one of the greatest actors to ever grace screens big and small, appearing in classic films such as Training Day, Glory, Remember the Titans, American Gangster, Malcolm X, and John Q.
Samuel L. Jackson
Speaking of iconic actors, Samuel L. Jackson is an actor who brings himself to every role, no matter the movie. He’s appeared in unforgettable films such as Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained. And his popularity has grown exponentially, thanks to his roles in Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Jamie Foxx
One of the most versatile entertainers of the 21st century, Jamie Foxx can do it all. Not only is he a great singer and comedian, but he also has acting chops—hence his Oscar-winning performance in Ray. Is there anything Jamie Foxx can’t do?
LL Cool J
He’s a multi-hyphenate: successful rapper/actor/Grammy host and more. LL Cool J has been in the entertainment game since his debut album, Radio, dropped in 1985 and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down.
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell has made his mark as an innovative hip-hop producer. At one point in 2003, 43% of the songs on the radio were produced by Pharrell and The Neptunes. To this day, he’s still making fire beats for hip-hop’s best.
Usher
Recently, Usher reminded us all why he’s the reigning king of R&B and that this particular music genre is far from dead.
Drake
People try to make fun of Drake, his personality and even his music. But no one can deny the success he’s had. In a genre filled with up-and-coming stars, Drake is the artist who most resonates with fans.
Kendrick Lamar
Drake may be the most popular, but many consider Kendrick Lamar to be the best. He’s never put out a bad project. Every album since his debut, Section.80, is a certified classic.
J. Cole
Jermaine Cole simply does not get the respect he deserves, but he’s up there with Drizzy and K. Dot as one of the most successful rappers of the 21st century. His consistency and relatability make him a favorite among hip-hop fans.
Andre 3000
Andre 3k rarely drops verses anymore. But when he does, it’s always special. The Atlanta rapper is one of the wittiest MCs to ever do the thing. His verse on Kanye West’s “Life Of The Party” remains impressive.
Nas
Nasty Nas has been dropping bars for more than 25 years. His debut album, Illmatic, is considered by many hip-hop purists to be the best hip-hop album ever. It’s perfection.
50 Cent
50 Cent is the petty king and still seems to get in some social media beef every once in a while. But, he’s one of the best businessmen in the history of rap and has created his Power universe at Starz. Plus, Get Rich or Die Tryin’ is a classic.
Jesse Williams
Although he’s a beloved actor, Jesse Williams is also known for his work in the Black community. He often speaks out against police violence and other social issues.
Morris Chestnut
Maybe the most “Black famous” actor ever, all Morris Chestnut does is act his ass off in some of the best Black movies ever such as Boyz N The Hood and The Best Man. For all his work, he has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Jonathan Majors
Watch out world, Jonathan Majors is the next big Hollywood star. He gained popularity thanks to his roles in The Harder They Fall and Lovecraft Country. His trajectory has nowhere to go but up, thanks to landing roles in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Lil Nas X
Some thought Lil Nas X was going to be a one-hit-wonder. But he proved all of his doubters wrong and is now a huge pop star. His charismatic personality and fun music are always a joy. Plus he’s one of the funniest people on the internet.
Frank Ocean
All Frank Ocean does is create classic albums, win awards and then go back to minding his business. The talented singer has only released two albums since 2012 and both of them are amazing to listen to.
Donald Glover
Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, is up there with Jamie Foxx as one of the most talented people in entertainment. He’s a comedian, a singer, a rapper and a writer for one of the best shows on TV.
Eddie Murphy
Eddie Murphy is one of the most beloved comedians in history. His standups are legendary, his jokes are hilarious and his movie roles are iconic.
James Earl Jones
This list would not be complete without Mufasa. Legendary actor James Earl Jones has lended his powerful voice to some of our most beloved films such as The Lion King, Star Wars and The Sandlot.
Method Man
M-E-T-H-O-D Man! Wu-Tang Clan is one of the best rap groups of all time and Method Man is maybe their most beloved member. Even though he’ll still spit a verse every now and then, he’s shifted his focus to being a prolific actor.
P. Diddy
Diddy is a hustler. No matter what, he’s always making moves in a multitude of industries. He’s a producer, an executive artist and everything in between. Whatever he wants he gets.
Forest Whitaker
People may forget, but The Root has not. Forest Whitaker has been one of the best actors in the movie industry for a long time. His roles in The Last King of Scotland and The Butler, in particular, stand out.
Stevie Wonder
Last but certainly not least, Stevie Wonder is one of the greatest artists of all time, with a multitude of classic songs and albums to show for it.
