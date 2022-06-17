Nearly nine months after dropping his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, Drake has come back for his seventh and it’s a dance album.

Yes, you heard that correctly, HONESTLY, NEVERMIND is full of all dance songs minus the last track.

There’s no artist, besides Beyoncé, who can get social media talking and buzzing with excitement like Drizzy just moments after Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors took home their fourth title in the last eight years.

Advertisement

Yesterday afternoon, Drake pulled a Beyoncé and surprisingly announced that the album would drop today.



HONESTLY is a 14-track album that clocks in a little less than an hour at 53 minutes. Unlike his past projects, there was only one feature on the entire album and that was 21 Savage on “Jimmy Cooks,” the last track on the album, which is also the only rap song on the entire album.

Along with the album, Drake also dropped a music video for the song “Falling Back,” where you can see him marrying multiple women. Reminiscent of the “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)“ music video with UGK and Outkast.

Advertisement

While the album did garner the attention of everyone on social media, this album seems to be a split on who it’s for. You see, Drake has a variety of fans he tries to cater to when he’s making music.



You have fans that like rap Drake, or R&B Drake, but this album is specifically for the fans that enjoy Caribbean/dance Drake. If you enjoy songs like “Passionfruit,” “Get This Together,” and “Fountains,” this is the album for you. If those songs aren’t your cup of tea, you might not enjoy this album, and that’s fine.

Advertisement

I respect Drake even more because committed to one genre throughout an entire album, and it’s not even the one he’s the best at.

But no matter your thoughts on the album, you’re probably going to hear it all summer long, because it’s Drake and when he drops something, it instantly becomes the most popular music in the world.

