Going into the 2022 NFL season, the biggest question surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles was around starting quarterback Jalen Hurts and if he could be the head of the franchise in the future. The voices against that seemed to grow louder after their playoff game against the Tampa Bay Bucs. So, the Eagles got wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans to go alongside DeVonta Smith. Suddenly, Hurts is in a similar “prove it” year scenario as with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (who had a great game himself on Sunday).

So, how did Hurts respond against a Vikings defense that held two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to only 7 points in Week 1 ? Well, they mad e history and carved that defense up. Hurts became the first player in NFL history to have an 80-plus completion percentage, 300-plus passing yards, and two rushing TDs in a single game, per NFL Research. This includes going 26-of-31 passing, where he looked efficient throwing from the pocket.

Just look at this 53-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Quez Watkins.

As Yahoo Sports points out, Hurts was the 17th quarterback in NFL history to complete 84 percent of his passes and throw for at least 330 yards in a game. Do you know who else has done that? Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. The patience level for a quarterback to take hold of a team has diminished in recent years. No more three-year timeline— organizations want immediate results.

In a league that is moving more towards dual-threat quarterbacks, Hurts is showing he can do both. Yes, it’s only two games into the season, and playing against Kirk Cousins might be a factor, but the future is bright in Philadelphia. This guy has been a proven winner from Alabama, Oklahoma, and perhaps now. If you don’t believe that, listen to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised. I’ve seen the growth,” he said, via NFL.com . “We talk about this so much with Jalen. Why is he going to continue to reach his ceiling? Because he’s tough, he has high football character, and he loves football. He’s going to reach his ceiling. It’s fun watching him grow.”