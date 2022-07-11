Frank Ocean, the lowkey and damn near invisible singer, has returned to the public eye to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his classic debut album Channel Orange.

On Sunday, Ocean brought back two new episodes for his Apple Music radio show, blonded RADIO, along with releasing a new line of merch.

In the first episode, you can hear Ocean interviewing psychologist Dr. James Fadiman over an instrumental that was created by the singer himself. The episode was titled “blonded Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds.”

During the episode, Ocean shared that he’s been working on “something” in Malibu, Calif. over the summer.

“I was working in Malibu this summer and I would go out, like, pretty late from the studio and there’s, like, a big population of coyotes in Malibu,” said Ocean. “And then when I would go outside I would see, like, all these bunnies running around and it reminded me of video games where you’re, like, a wizard or something. And you’re playing this role in this game and you’re running around and you have these little things to pick up and put in the pouch.”

Fans can only hope it’s a new album he’s working on since it’s been six years since he released his last album, Blonde.



In the second episode, titled “blonded ENERGY!” you can hear the “Thinkin Bout You” singer conversing with Chinese teacher Master Mingtong Gu about the healing practices of Qi Gong.

These new episodes share a common theme of healing. This should come as no surprise since in 2020 Ocean’s brother, Ryan Breaux, was killed in a car crash.

Ocean’s new merch includes a series of black and white T-shirts that feature the logo for blonded RADIO and reads “post radio quality since 2017.” Also included in the collection was a double-sided poster for Channel Orange.

All items were available on Ocean’s website, but many of the items have sold out.

The last episode of blonded RADIO was released in December in which Ocean blessed fans with an unreleased nine-minute song and a monologue from Dutch speaker Wim “The Iceman” Hof.

Fans of the singer also noticed that Ocean’s verified Spotify profile has a new banner image.