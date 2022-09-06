Once upon a time, The Game was a part of G-Unit at the peak of its popularity. He inevitably had a falling out with 50 Cent and the rest of the group . He has not been on good terms with the group ever since. Over the weekend, the long-running beef between two of the pettiest and oldest rappers in hip-hop continued.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, 50 Cent posted a picture of an Emmy award with the caption, “I just won my Emmy award for the super bowl halftime show. LOL.”

This may seem like nothing, but months ago on Drink Champs, The Game voiced frustration for not being a part of the group that performed at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime show along with Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent.

In a now-deleted post, 50 shared a picture of the Compton rapper and wrote, “No Caption needed.”

The Game returned the energy and uploaded a picture of 50 and said, “No Caption needed #SpicyAssNigga #WhatYoEyeBrownDoin ? Lol #yoTieBlowingInTheWindLOL”

As we all know, 50 is always going to try and get the last word in, so he came right back Sunday with another Instagram post, writing, “Oh no, i’m sorry you don’t get one [trophy emoji]. Then the first week 18k. If you need someone to talk to i’m here for you. LOL.”

The “18k” is a reference to the low first-week album sales for The Game’s latest album, DRILLMATIC Heart vs. Mind.”

If you just look through 50 Cent’s Instagram profile, it’s littered with posts bragging about his recent Emmy win in a no-doubt effort trying to piss off the “Hate it or Love it” rapper.

On Sunday night, during a show in Houston, The Game came back with some harsh words, which let the audience know that he “still don’t fuck with 50 Cent.”

He continued, “He a bitch nigga.. He a sucker nigga. Ima say it in Houston, I’ll say it in New York, I’ll say it anywhere… And I like the TV shows now put that on the internet. ”

As 50 always does, on Monday he fired right back at The Game and said in an Instagram post that shared the video of the rapper in Houston, “oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. Lol.”

While I find 50 Cent’s Instagram posts to be quite funny, I think both of these iconic rappers need to hang up the beef. Unless they are going to say something on wax, I suggest they keep the disses off social media. That’s for the current generation of hip-hop artists, not rappers in their 40s. If these two rappers are going to trade shots, I’d much rather hear it on a song, not social media.