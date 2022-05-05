As the Cannes Film Festival gears up to celebrate its 75th anniversary this month, it’s been revealed that Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker will be the recipient of the honorary Palme d’Or award.

Per Variety, the veteran actor is set to receive the prestigious honor during the opening ceremony. The Palme d’Or recognizes a “sparkling artistic journey, a rare personality as well as a discreet but strong humanitarian commitment to key topical issues.”

In a statement sharing the news, the Godfather of Harlem star explained:

“34 years ago, attending Cannes for the first time changed my life, and assured me that I’d made the right decision to devote myself to finding connectivity in humanity through film. It’s always a privilege to return to this beautiful festival to both screen my own work, and to be inspired by many of the world’s greatest artists—and I feel incredibly honored to be celebrated as part of the Festival’s momentous 75th anniversary.”

Added Cannes Film Festival’s topper Thierry Frémaux: “When welcoming Forest Whitaker to Cannes, I was able to meet and admire an artist with intense charisma and a luminous presence. His filmography is both dazzling and fully accomplished.”

Frémaux later added that he “also observed closely his [Whitaker’s] convictions as a man, and the attention he carries for the young generation,” citing the fact that the actor “contributes to making it a better place through his faith in a better world and his commitment.”

As a part of the tribute, the film For The Sake of Peace, produced by Whitaker, will also be shown as a part of a special screening during the event.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival goes down Tuesday, May 17 and runs through Saturday, May 28 in Cannes, France. For more information, visit festival-cannes.com.