Could the New Pope Be Black?
Inside Chris Brown's Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!

Extra
Beauty + Style

The 'Sensational' singer made sure to put his stamp on the home and what he left inside will hopefully intrigue new buyers. Let's take a look!

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Frazer Harrison/ Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

Chris Brown’s formerly owned mansion in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles is back on the market and let’s just say—it’s giving bold, baller, and very on brand. The 2,800 square foot compound, is less a traditional home and more a personal funhouse-meets-art gallery.

And why is that, you may ask? Well, if you’ll recall it was Brown’s colorful graffiti artwork on the outside of the home that drew ire from his neighbors in the posh area. After a public back-and-forth that ended up getting the city of Los Angeles involved, Brown decided to part ways with the home back in 2014. However, his artistic stamp is still all throughout the three bedroom, three bathroom home. We’re talking graffiti monsters, Sonic the Hedgehog and more.

Listed for $2.9 million per TMZ, the house is just as extra as the star who lived in it. From the luxury kitchen, saltwater pool, game room, elevator and more—it’s clear Chris didn’t just buy a house, he built whole a vibe.

So keep reading for a look inside his outrageous home!

Outside View

Outside View

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

Though the front of the home seems unsuspecting, so much more lies inside the home!

Front Door

Front Door

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

From the front door, you can access balcony above and the backyard, but what a spacious entry!

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

See, we told ypi graffiti monsters were inside! What a unique compliment to the luxury Boffi kitchen and the stainless steel appliances!

Living Room

Living Room

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

The living room offers even more artwork for potential buyers to enjoy. Granted it may not be everyone’s taste, but you’ve got to appreciate the detail, at least!

Landing Area

Landing Area

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

A slight reprieve from all the art downstairs, the landing area above the stairs doubles as a place to chill and enjoy the view from outside.

Staircase

Staircase

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

But just before you get to that little break upstairs, you’ve got to say hey to a (slightly) angry Sonic the Hedgehog before then!

Primary Bedroom

Primary Bedroom

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

When you get tired of being an amazing artist, you can wind down in the primary bedroom which boasts an ensuite bathroom and a chaise lounge for ultimate relaxation.

Primary Bathroom

Primary Bathroom

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

Complete with a standalone tub and a walk-in-shower, this bathroom has all the room you need for a deluxe bathing experience!

Game Room

Game Room

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

Oh, you thought the living room was the only place with cool art?? Think again! The game room boasts all that plus a billiard’s and foosball table.

Guest Bedroom

Guest Bedroom

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

One of the few spaces that doesn’t have graffiti, guests can rest well in this bedroom that has a little less space but feels cozy enough!

Guest Bathroom

Guest Bathroom

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

Though not as spacious as the primary bathroom, the guest bath offers plenty of counter space and walk-in shower that’s sure to make any person staying there feel opulent!

Pool and Cabanas

Pool and Cabanas

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

If you’re looking to get away without really getting away, look no further than the backyard pool which comes with it’s own cabanas, waterfall feature and LED lights to make for a true ambience!

Balcony

Balcony

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Image: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

When you’re done taking a dip, cool off with some stellar views by taking a beat on the balcony. You could probably fit a small outdoor kitchen here, too, to really turn it up a notch!

Balcony View

Balcony View

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

Speaking of the aforementioned view, here’s another look at what you’ll see!

Private Fire Pitt

Private Fire Pitt

Image for article titled Inside Chris Brown&#39;s Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!
Photo: Getty Composite via TMZ (Getty Images)

Los Angeles tends to get cooler at night, so what better way to stay warm than to turn on your own fire pit to keep the party going all night long, no matter the weather!

