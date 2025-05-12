Inside Chris Brown's Former L.A. Mansion, Now Up for Sale!

Chris Brown’s formerly owned mansion in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles is back on the market and let’s just say—it’s giving bold, baller, and very on brand. The 2,800 square foot compound, is less a traditional home and more a personal funhouse-meets-art gallery.

And why is that, you may ask? Well, if you’ll recall it was Brown’s colorful graffiti artwork on the outside of the home that drew ire from his neighbors in the posh area. After a public back-and-forth that ended up getting the city of Los Angeles involved, Brown decided to part ways with the home back in 2014. However, his artistic stamp is still all throughout the three bedroom, three bathroom home. We’re talking graffiti monsters, Sonic the Hedgehog and more.

Listed for $2.9 million per TMZ, the house is just as extra as the star who lived in it. From the luxury kitchen, saltwater pool, game room, elevator and more—it’s clear Chris didn’t just buy a house, he built whole a vibe.

So keep reading for a look inside his outrageous home!