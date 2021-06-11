How We Do: What to Gift Your 'I Do' Crew

How We Do: What to Gift Your 'I Do' Crew

To celebrate the start of wedding season, The Root launched 'How We Do,' a two-week series centering Black love stories, commitment and nuptial style.

Photo: pixelheadphoto digitalskillet (Shutterstock)

The Root has so enjoyed kicking off wedding season with “How We Do,” our series of gift guides, style experts and love stories, aimed at helping our readers find some inspiration for their own nuptials and unions. But if you’ve ever planned a wedding, you know it’s not just about you (no really, it’s not). It typically takes a village to successfully get a couple down the aisle in style. So, if you’ve had the benefit of being supported by a wedding party on your special day, how are you planning to thank your “I do” crew? As always, we’ve got a few ideas, all from Black-owned brands.

Care Blackage

Care Blackage

What’s better than a care package? A Care Blackage, personally curated by you. Build a box for your bridesmaids with beautiful Black-owned selections from this Black-owned subscription brand, and we promise, it’ll make them feel like saying “I do” to you all over again.

NYAK Cognac

NYAK Cognac

This newly released cognac brand is sure to be a fave with the brown liquor lovers in your crew—and is also a great choice for a pre-ceremony toast with the groomsmen (or bridal party, if that’s what they’re into). Let them know how much you appreciate them being willing to stand up with you.

By Chari

By Chari

The gift of a custom memento from the brand Michelle Obama helped make famous will remind your maid-of-honor or mother-of-the-bride (or groom) that she is forever a first lady in your life.

Cure Crate

Cure Crate

Screenshot: Cure Crate

Weddings are notoriously high-pressure—and not just for the bride or groom! Thank your attendants for making your special day their first priority by helping them wind down afterward (or maybe, during) with a curated assortment of CBD goodies.

Tres Lindas Cubanas

Tres Lindas Cubanas

If cigars feel the perfect way to celebrate the day, why not light one up with the fellas for a bit of bachelor bonding—and gift them each a sampling of three blends as thanks for their support?

E. Marie

E. Marie

If they’re putting out the cash to travel for your big day, consider making it a more comfortable trip with one of E. Marie’s Oprah-approved, luxury-level travel sets. After all, don’t you want them refreshed for the big event? 

Wifey Wines

Wifey Wines

They’re there to toast your special day; why not add a little sparkle to theirs with a bottle of aptly named Wifey wine? The packaging is splashy, but like your love, the Italian varietals are the real deal.

My Filibo

My Filibo

This Etsy shop has goodies for everyone, but we think these Resist Fist cufflinks are the perfect yet subtle way to personalize a tux. The best part? After the ceremony, they become a keepsake. Want to take it a step further? Add a Black Lives Matter lapel pin.

Rayo & Honey

Rayo & Honey

Black love is Black joy—and joy is an act of resistance. Thank your day-ones for helping to make this new phase of your life more joyful with a timeless keepsake from Rayo & Honey. Every time they look at it, they’ll remember to center joy, too.

