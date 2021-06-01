Big Beauty Tuesday: Why Andrea Pitter Has Us Saying Yes to Pantora Bridal's Dresses

If you hadn’t already heard the bells ringing (or peeped yesterday’s engagement gift guide, “How We Do: The Root Ushers in Wedding Season”), we have now officially entered wedding season. Yes, love is in the air, and after over a year indoors, The Root is eager to watch Black love walk down the aisle in style—safely, of course.

Enter Andrea Pitter, creator of Pantora Bridal, the of-the-moment, inclusive line that has earned its reputation as a go-to for Black-owned bridal glamour. Already in business for well over a decade, as the world shut down, the Brooklyn-based brand branched out: Pantora launched a ready-to-wear line last fall, and this year, Pitter made a major announcement as she starred on the spring cover of bridal magazine The Knot. Joining the cadre of upscale bridal lines made famous by TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress, Pantora recently entered the famed halls of Kleinfeld’s in New York City, where Pitter’s designs can reach an even broader audience.

Advertisement

Her clients—which include bestselling authors Ty Alexander and two-time The Root 100 honoree Luvvie Ajayi—will likely tell you it’s Pitter’s attention to details that makes the difference. From her penchant for curve-friendly silhouettes that never compromise on quality to the broad range of skin tones Pantora accommodates in its bridal mesh (a staple fabric in the bridal industry), Pitter ensures that every shade and shape of bride who chooses Pantora gets the wedding fantasy she deserves.

Advertisement

Next up? Pitter will demonstrate her skills in yet another arena, joining the cast of Amazon Prime’s Making the Cut 2, hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. But first, the designer stopped by Big Beauty Tuesday, to tell us all about her career, inspiration, and motivation to build one of the biggest brands in bridal.

There’s more love to come! Stay tuned through June 11 for further installments in our “How We Do” series, The Root’s celebration of Black love and marriage.

