How We Do: The Root Ushers in Wedding Season

Photo : Rawpixel.com ( Shutterstock )

Memorial Day is many things: a national holiday of remembrance; a date that this year coincides with a much-needed remembrance of a national tragedy; the unofficial start of summer; and the so-called official day we can all start wearing white again—well, at least until Labor Day. (The latter being an arbitrary and archaic rule we hope you’ve long since abandoned).

But if it’s white clothing you’re craving, Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of wedding season. That’s right; while there’s no bad time to celebrate romance, we are entering a season of love, one made all the more special this year by the fact that so many nuptials were postponed or significantly scaled back in the wake of the pandemic. That wave of disappointments and delays, coupled with an increasing rate of vaccinations making it more plausible for us to gather again, means we are ready to celebrate (though we still wouldn’t advise doing so mask-free, for the time being).

Since we at The Root love both a celebration and celebrating Black love, we are joyfully ushering in the return of wedding season with a new series called “How We Do.” For the next two weeks, we’ll be sharing love stories, gift ideas and inspiring chats with some of the best in nuptial style. But first, let’s get engaged—specifically, let’s talk engagement gifts. If someone you love is lucky enough to have found the love of their life, it’s worthy of commemorating, and we have a few ideas on how to mark the occasion (and maybe even catch a few holiday weekend discounts, in the process). And in case you’re wondering, these options are equally great ways to celebrate your own happy union. After all, it may be Memorial Day, but when you’re in love, each day is Valentine’s Day, right?