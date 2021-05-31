How We Do: The Root Ushers in Wedding Season

Maiysha Kai
Photo: Rawpixel.com (Shutterstock)

Memorial Day is many things: a national holiday of remembrance; a date that this year coincides with a much-needed remembrance of a national tragedy; the unofficial start of summer; and the so-called official day we can all start wearing white again—well, at least until Labor Day. (The latter being an arbitrary and archaic rule we hope you’ve long since abandoned).

But if it’s white clothing you’re craving, Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of wedding season. That’s right; while there’s no bad time to celebrate romance, we are entering a season of love, one made all the more special this year by the fact that so many nuptials were postponed or significantly scaled back in the wake of the pandemic. That wave of disappointments and delays, coupled with an increasing rate of vaccinations making it more plausible for us to gather again, means we are ready to celebrate (though we still wouldn’t advise doing so mask-free, for the time being).

Since we at The Root love both a celebration and celebrating Black love, we are joyfully ushering in the return of wedding season with a new series called “How We Do.” For the next two weeks, we’ll be sharing love stories, gift ideas and inspiring chats with some of the best in nuptial style. But first, let’s get engaged—specifically, let’s talk engagement gifts. If someone you love is lucky enough to have found the love of their life, it’s worthy of commemorating, and we have a few ideas on how to mark the occasion (and maybe even catch a few holiday weekend discounts, in the process). And in case you’re wondering, these options are equally great ways to celebrate your own happy union. After all, it may be Memorial Day, but when you’re in love, each day is Valentine’s Day, right?

Maiysha Kai is managing editor of The Glow Up, host of The Root Presents: It's Lit! podcast and Big Beauty Tuesdays, and your average Grammy-nominated goddess next door. May I borrow some sugar?

Cheurlin Champagne

Cheurlin Champagne

Every big announcement deserves a toast, and you can rarely go wrong with a high-end champagne. A bottle of the Isaiah Thomas-owned Cheurlin 1788 is an elegant (and effervescent) celebration of the moment—or will help them kick their “staycation” honeymoon off in style. If you really want to make it pop, gift it alongside a stunning pair of champagne coupes.

Love in Color

Love in Color

“A celebration of romance in all its many splendid forms,” the bestselling Love in Color: Mythical Tales from Around the World, Retold by British-Nigerian writer Bolu Babalola is a lovely complement to any real-life love story...one they can read aloud to each other each night at bedtime.

54Kibo

54Kibo

Malian photographer Malick Sidibé’s iconic prints of African life are priceless. So, too, is the love of your favorite pair. Help them feather their nest together with a quirky tribute to the late genius’ portraits of couples with a pillow by South African design studio Shine Shine, exclusively available at 54Kibo.

LouLou Art Studio

LouLou Art Studio

Their love is unique and beautiful, and no matter what form their union takes, a commissioned print from LouLou Art Studio is an evocative tribute they can cherish for years to come. The best part? It can be customized to celebrate newly blended families, too.

Designs by AshleyHTX

Designs by AshleyHTX

It’s a love story for the ages—and has been a (different) world of fun to watch unfold. Why not gift them with a wink and a nod to one of pop culture’s most iconic couples? Whether Dwayne and Whitley or George and Weezy (or one of each), a pair of these tees will remind them that in the end, love conquers all.

The Art of Wearable Flowers

The Art of Wearable Flowers

Chances are, there will be a lot more outdoor weddings in our foreseeable future, which makes it an excellent opportunity to incorporate florals in new and innovative ways. This gorgeously photographed book celebrates the art of floral design on a stunningly array of brides—and a few grooms, too.

Patrina’s Paperie

Patrina’s Paperie

Any newly married couple has a lot of thank you cards in their immediate future. You can give them an elegant head start with personalized gilded notecards from Patrina’s Paperie. Want to make it even easier? This stationer makes customized envelope labels, too.

PaperBoundLove

PaperBoundLove

Weddings take a lot of planning, and most couples need all the help they can get. Give them an organized assist with a personalized planner from PaperBoundLove; this stationer will see them all the way through to the big day with a guestbook and specially bound keepsake vows, too.

Staats Customs

Staats Customs

If they have a special song, a “Tunetile” from Staats Customs is an equally special tribute to their evolving love story. With a picture of the happy couple and a nostalgic, mp3 player-like layout, this gift is a whimsical—and musical—way to preserve this moment in time.

Plant Economy

Plant Economy

They are building a future together; a “Planted in Love” set reminds them to nurture it and watch it grow. Perfect for plant-based couples and new green thumbs alike, it’s a sweet way to warm up their shared home.

Lonéz Scents

Lonéz Scents

Husband and wife team Danielle and Malik Moss created their line of “conversation candles” to celebrate the complexities of Black life. This makes them an especially fitting gift for a couple embarking on marriage; for better or worse, we’re all in this together.

Hope, Never Fear

Hope, Never Fear

It’s all right there in the title: our former first couple’s story is an epic one—and one built on faith, not fear. Hope, Never Fear: A Personal Portrait of the Obamas commemorates one of our nation’s most inspiring and enduring love stories, reminding us that true love is a demonstration of commitment to each other’s growth, goals and greatest challenges alike.

There’s more love to come! Stay tuned through June 11 for further installments in our “How We Do” series, The Root’s celebration of Black love and marriage.

