Here’s Where to Stream the Buzziest Oscar Nominated Movies

With the 95th Academy Awards coming up fast, you’re running out of time to catch up on all the top nominees. With many of these movies available on major streaming services, this is a great time to take a couple days and just binge all the stories vying for top prizes. To make your Oscars night a little easier, we’ve gathered a list of where you can stream some of the most interesting 2023 Academy Award nominees. And before you get all up in arms, this is obviously not a complete list of every single nominee, because there are way too many to fit them all in. The Oscars air live Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
With the 95th Academy Awards coming up fast, you’re running out of time to catch up on all the top nominees. With many of these movies available on major streaming services, this is a great time to take a couple days and just binge all the stories vying for top prizes. To make your Oscars night a little easier, we’ve gathered a list of where you can stream some of the most interesting 2023 Academy Award nominees. And before you get all up in arms, this is obviously not a complete list of every single nominee, because there are way too many to fit them all in. The Oscars air live Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Everything Everywhere All at Once - Showtime, Paramount+
The current Best Picture frontrunner—and possibly the most unique film of the year—regularly airs on Showtime and is also available on Paramount+. Soon enough, these will be the same channel.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Disney+
If Queen Angela doesn’t win Best Supporting Actress, I’m calling Shuri to assemble the army.
Avatar: The Way of Water – In Theaters
This blockbuster is still playing in theaters, but expect it to hit Disney+ sometime in 2023.
Elvis – HBO Max
Seriously, what is going on with Tom Hanks’ accent in this movie?
The Fabelmans – Prime Video
Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.
Tár – Peacock
Cate Blanchett does not deliver bad performances.
Top Gun: Maverick – Paramount+
This was the biggest movie of 2022, so I’m assuming many of you have seen it. But, the fighter jet scenes are cool to watch again.
To Leslie – Prime Video
If you’re curious about Andrea Riseborough’s performance and the controversy surrounding her nomination, this indie drama is available to rent or buy or Prime Video.
The Whale - Prime Video
Brendan Fraser’s comeback has been one of the most heartwarming stories of awards season. His beautiful performance is available to buy on Prime Video.
Causeway - AppleTV+
Brian Tyree Henry received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for showing the rest of the world that he’s so much more than Al on Atlanta.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Netflix
Honestly, I just want a new star-studded Knives Out Mystery every year.
The Batman - HBO Max
As usual, comic book movies are relegated to Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Visual Effects.
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Netflix
The visionary director never does anything boring. Even though we’ve all seen Pinocchio a million times, you know Guillermo del Toro’s version won’t be like anything else.