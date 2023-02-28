Here’s Where to Stream the Buzziest Oscar Nominated Movies

With the 95th Academy Awards coming up fast, you’re running out of time to catch up on all the top nominees. With many of these movies available on major streaming services, this is a great time to take a couple days and just binge all the stories vying for top prizes. To make your Oscars night a little easier, we’ve gathered a list of where you can stream some of the most interesting 2023 Academy Award nominees. And before you get all up in arms, this is obviously not a complete list of every single nominee, because there are way too many to fit them all in. The Oscars air live Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

