The Academy Will Implement An All-New "Crisis Team" at 2023 Oscars. You Can Probably Guess Why

Nearly a year to the date of the now infamous Will Smith/Chris Rock 2022 Oscars slap, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has decided to implement a brand new “crisis team” in an effort to prevent unexpected (and unprecedented) moments like this from happening again.

In a new interview with Time, Academy CEO Bill Kramer explained his hopes for the team moving forward, noting that the plan is to be “prepared” for anything and to preemptively have key people and strategies in place to address whatever arises.

“We’ve run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen,” Kramer said.

He continued: