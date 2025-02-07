Grammy Producer Addresses Kanye and Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet Stunt, Lip Reader Interprets Kanye And Bianca Censori Exchange, Lil Wayne Speaks Out About Super Bowl Drama, Irv Gotti Dies At 54 And More

We don’t know what motivated the artist formerly known as Kanye West to show up to the Grammys on Feb. 2 with his wife Bianca Censori wearing a sheer dress that showed – well, practically everything. But we do know that their shocking red carpet stunt has left plenty of people alarmed and some even concerned for Censori’s safety. - Angela Johnson Read More
Lip Reader’s Interpretation of Grammy Exchange Between Kanye West, Bianca Censori Should Raise Alarm
Kanye West has stamped his name as a fashion icon, but after a recent appearance on the Grammys red carpet alongside his wife, Bianca Censori, all eyes are on the married couple— and not in a good way. Since the couple’s latest fashion stunt, people have been trying to figure out how we even got here, and now, one lip reader is spilling the tea. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Even though Lil Wayne seems to have gotten over Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl this week, it appears that the New Orleans MC won’t be attending the big game in his hometown. And apparently, he has a good reason why. - Noah A. McGee Read More
Kanye West’s NSFW fashion stunt at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday might have caused a commotion online and in-person, but its impact has now extended beyond Los Angeles and into international territory. And now, he just might have to pay a hefty price for it. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Enough, Kanye! His Grammys Stunt With Bianca Censori Has Social Media Questioning Why We Allow Him to Get Away With This Abuse
While the 2025 Grammys red carpet saw its fair share of fashion highs and lows, easily the lowest low is the stunt Kanye West pulled with his wife Bianca Censori on the red carpet...and social media let him know just how repulsive they found it. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Tiktok Lip Reader Spills The Tea On What Beyoncé Said To Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Taylor Swift After Grammy Win
The BeyHive is still buzzing after Beyoncé took home two awards at the 67th Annual Grammys, Best Country Album and Album of the Year for her 2024 record, “Cowboy Carter.” While Queen Bey was more than deserving of the two awards, it was a shock to everyone watching, including the Queen herself who had been snubbed more times than any of us would like to remember. - Noah A. McGee Read More
Updated as of 2/6/2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET
Irv Gotti, the founder of Murder Inc., was officially declared dead Wednesday night after fans were in a frenzy about the state of his physical well-being. Now, we finally have a clue as to what he may be dealing with before he was suddenly rushed to the hospital. - Shanelle Genai Read More
Shortly after the news of Gotti’s death was made public, his biggest rival, 50 Cent, decided to make light of the situation. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, he wrote, “I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL.” - Noah A. McGee Read More
The Tony-winning actress and singer portrays Gaynor in Lifetime’s “I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story,” out Feb. 8.
Morris Chestnut Tells Us What Song Always Gets Him to the Dance Floor and What You Better Not Bring to a Party at His House
Part doctor, part detective, Morris Chestnut talks about his starring role on the new CBS series, ‘Watson.”