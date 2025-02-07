Grammy Producer Addresses Kanye and Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet Stunt, Lip Reader Interprets Kanye And Bianca Censori Exchange, Lil Wayne Speaks Out About Super Bowl Drama, Irv Gotti Dies At 54 And More

The BeyHive is still buzzing after Beyoncé took home two awards at the 67th Annual Grammys, Best Country Album and Album of the Year for her 2024 record, “Cowboy Carter.” While Queen Bey was more than deserving of the two awards, it was a shock to everyone watching, including the Queen herself who had been snubbed more times than any of us would like to remember. - Noah A. McGee Read More