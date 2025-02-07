My Hip-Hop Story: Jon Batiste Describes The Artists, Sounds, and Visuals That Define His Love For The Genre
Grammy Producer Addresses Kanye and Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet Stunt, Lip Reader Interprets Kanye And Bianca Censori Exchange, Lil Wayne Speaks Out About Super Bowl Drama, Irv Gotti Dies At 54 And More

Grammy Producer Addresses Kanye and Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet Stunt, Lip Reader Interprets Kanye And Bianca Censori Exchange, Lil Wayne Speaks Out About Super Bowl Drama, Irv Gotti Dies At 54 And More

The Root's most popular entertainment stories from the week.

Grammy Producer Finally Breaks Silence About Kanye and Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet Stunt

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

We don’t know what motivated the artist formerly known as Kanye West to show up to the Grammys on Feb. 2 with his wife Bianca Censori wearing a sheer dress that showed – well, practically everything. But we do know that their shocking red carpet stunt has left plenty of people alarmed and some even concerned for Censori’s safety. - Angela Johnson Read More

Lip Reader’s Interpretation of Grammy Exchange Between Kanye West, Bianca Censori Should Raise Alarm

Image for article titled Grammy Producer Addresses Kanye and Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet Stunt, Lip Reader Interprets Kanye And Bianca Censori Exchange, Lil Wayne Speaks Out About Super Bowl Drama, Irv Gotti Dies At 54 And More
Kanye West has stamped his name as a fashion icon, but after a recent appearance on the Grammys red carpet alongside his wife, Bianca Censori, all eyes are on the married couple— and not in a good way. Since the couple’s latest fashion stunt, people have been trying to figure out how we even got here, and now, one lip reader is spilling the tea. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Lil Wayne Gives His Final Answer About the Super Bowl Amid Kendrick Halftime Drama

Image for article titled Grammy Producer Addresses Kanye and Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet Stunt, Lip Reader Interprets Kanye And Bianca Censori Exchange, Lil Wayne Speaks Out About Super Bowl Drama, Irv Gotti Dies At 54 And More
Even though Lil Wayne seems to have gotten over Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl this week, it appears that the New Orleans MC won’t be attending the big game in his hometown. And apparently, he has a good reason why. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Oh Lord! How Kanye West Grammys Stunt With Wife Bianca Censori Might’ve Just Cost What!??

Kanye West, Bianca Censori at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Billboard (Getty Images)

Kanye West’s NSFW fashion stunt at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday might have caused a commotion online and in-person, but its impact has now extended beyond Los Angeles and into international territory. And now, he just might have to pay a hefty price for it. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Enough, Kanye! His Grammys Stunt With Bianca Censori Has Social Media Questioning Why We Allow Him to Get Away With This Abuse

Kanye West, Bianca Censori at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/ Billboard (Getty Images)

While the 2025 Grammys red carpet saw its fair share of fashion highs and lows, easily the lowest low is the stunt Kanye West pulled with his wife Bianca Censori on the red carpet...and social media let him know just how repulsive they found it. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Tiktok Lip Reader Spills The Tea On What Beyoncé Said To Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Taylor Swift After Grammy Win

Image for article titled Grammy Producer Addresses Kanye and Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet Stunt, Lip Reader Interprets Kanye And Bianca Censori Exchange, Lil Wayne Speaks Out About Super Bowl Drama, Irv Gotti Dies At 54 And More
The BeyHive is still buzzing after Beyoncé took home two awards at the 67th Annual Grammys, Best Country Album and Album of the Year for her 2024 record, “Cowboy Carter.” While Queen Bey was more than deserving of the two awards, it was a shock to everyone watching, including the Queen herself who had been snubbed more times than any of us would like to remember. - Noah A. McGee Read More

Rumors Are True. Famed Hip-hop Producer Irv Gotti Is Dead at 54. Here’s What We Know.

Image for article titled Grammy Producer Addresses Kanye and Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet Stunt, Lip Reader Interprets Kanye And Bianca Censori Exchange, Lil Wayne Speaks Out About Super Bowl Drama, Irv Gotti Dies At 54 And More
Updated as of 2/6/2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Irv Gotti, the founder of Murder Inc., was officially declared dead Wednesday night after fans were in a frenzy about the state of his physical well-being. Now, we finally have a clue as to what he may be dealing with before he was suddenly rushed to the hospital. - Shanelle Genai Read More

Why 50 Cent Has No Love for Irv Gotti, Even After Gotti’s Death

Image for article titled Grammy Producer Addresses Kanye and Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet Stunt, Lip Reader Interprets Kanye And Bianca Censori Exchange, Lil Wayne Speaks Out About Super Bowl Drama, Irv Gotti Dies At 54 And More
Shortly after the news of Gotti’s death was made public, his biggest rival, 50 Cent, decided to make light of the situation. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, he wrote, “I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL.” - Noah A. McGee Read More

Joaquina Kalukango Dishes a Little Known Fact About Disco Living Legend Gloria Gaynor

Joaquina Kalukango Dishes a Little Known Fact About Disco Living Legend Gloria Gaynor

The Tony-winning actress and singer portrays Gaynor in Lifetime’s “I Will Survive: The Gloria Gaynor Story,” out Feb. 8.

Morris Chestnut Tells Us What Song Always Gets Him to the Dance Floor and What You Better Not Bring to a Party at His House

Morris Chestnut Tells Us What Song Always Gets Him to the Dance Floor and What You Better Not Bring to a Party at His House

Part doctor, part detective, Morris Chestnut talks about his starring role on the new CBS series, ‘Watson.”

