Oklahoma Black Man Hit By Patrol Car During Jaywalking Arrest, and That’s Not Even the Most Infuriating Part

An Oklahoma man says he was struck by a police car in April after he was apprehended for jaywalking. One would think the cops would be in trouble but wait'll you see how this plays out instead...

Video will return here when scrolled back into view To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A judge ordered Kemonte Hampton to go to trial for his misdemeanor charges in connection to the April 15 incident. Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg tells KWGS that local police were monitoring violent crimes and drug offenses in the area, marking jaywalkers as potential suspects. The captain said an officer saw Hampton fail to use the crosswalk to cross the street and tried to get him to come over to his car.

Hampton fled the police, leading to a short chase in and out of a hotel and around the nearby QuikTrip, the captain said via KWGS.

More officers arrived to the scene to help arrest Hampton. Body camera footage obtained by KJRH shows the officers approaching Hampton as he falls over to the ground seemingly from exhaustion. As the officers try to get him on his stomach to handcuff Hampton, they were interrupted by a mistake that turned this detainment to a much more critical situation.

“Another officer is responding to the scene, pulls up there to assist. He believes he parks his car, puts his car in park. And while he was back assisting, his car was actually not in park - it was in reverse. So it actually backs into the officer and the suspect,” Meulenberg said via KWGS.

In the video, as Hampton is heard letting out a blood-curdling cry as the officers drag him out from underneath the police car.

“Y’all just ran me over bro!” he cried out from the ground as officers proceeded to handcuff him behind his back. The officers aren’t heard responding to Hampton’s cries but give him a pat down and search his pockets, per the video.

Tulsa authorities claimed Hampton’s injuries were minor but did warrant him being transferred to the hospital. Meulenberg said the Tulsa Police Department will determine this month is the officer whose vehicle struck Hampton will face discipline.

On the other hand, a Tulsa County judge ordered that Hampton must face a jury on his misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer and jaywalking. Hampton tells KJRH he was advised by his public defender not to make comment on the situation. Hampton does not appear to be held in county jail according to online records.