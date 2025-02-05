Lil Wayne Puts to Rest Super Bowl Drama and Gives Fans Something to Look Forward To

Updated as of 2/7/2025 at 4:45 p.m. ETh

Lil Wayne seems to have gotten over Kendrick Lamar performing at the Super Bowl this week. Instead, he’s focused on giving his fans new music in the months to come.

In a Cetaphil commercial that was released on Thursday, the New Orleans MC pokes fun at himself for being sensitive over not being chosen for the halftime show and also gives a date for when he plans to release his much-anticipated next studio album, “Tha Carter IV.”

Watch below:

We’re all a Lil Sensitive

In the preview of the commercial, which he shared earlier this week, he said, “Y’all know I’m not going to be there this week. Which means I guess there’s a seat to fill. Shoutout to New Orleans. But, I’ve been working on something very special. I got something exciting coming for you… Till then, I’m just chilling.”

It seems the “special” thing he is working on is his next album.

From the moment Lamar was announced as the headliner for the halftime show, Wayne fans were extremely disappointed. This eventually elicited a response from the man himself, who claimed that he was “hurt” he wasn’t chosen for the show.

Fans attempted to create a feud between them, which was later heightened when Lamar name-dropped Wayne in the intro to his latest studio album, “GnX.”

Thankfully, the two spoke to each other and squashed any problems. During a December interview with Skip Bayless, where Wayne said, “I’ve spoken to him and I wished him all the best and told him he better kill it. He gotta kill it.”

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, who recently cleared up why Lamar was chosen for the show, expressed that she felt bad for the beloved New Orleans MC once she learned that he was disappointed he wasn’t chosen. During an interview with NOLA.com, she said, “Aww…I actually didn’t know he had said that. We love that everybody wants to be on the stage, that we’ve completely changed the conversation to fighting for it versus boycotting. We’ve come a long way.”

Hopefully gets his moment to perform in front of a Super Bowl crowd sometime in the future.