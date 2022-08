Growing up, the only thing that got me excited about going back to school after summer break was shopping. There’s nothing better than starting a new school year dripped in fresh swag – backpacks, lunch boxes and of course, new shoes.



Although your kids might be sad about their summer coming to an end, you can help them get in the mood for a new year of learning with these dope school supplies from Black-owned brands that are sure to make them the coolest kids in class.