Fall TV Preview: Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Series Premieres

Television

Fall TV Preview: Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Series Premieres

The Irrational, Loki and Percy Jackson and the Olympians are some of the new fall series we’re excited about.

By
Stephanie Holland
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Fall TV Preview: Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Series Premieres
Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have pushed broadcast networks to rely on reality TV and game shows for the fall TV season. However, from revivals of old favorites to new seasons of major franchises, there are still several series premiering on streaming networks. Whether you’re into the MCU or Bachelor Nation, this is the fall preview you need to check out before the new TV season begins.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Sept 13: The Other Black Girl - Hulu

Sept 13: The Other Black Girl - Hulu

The Other Black Girl | Official Trailer | Hulu

Cast: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, Garcelle Beauvais

Advertisement

Synopsis: Nella, who is the only Black girl in her publishing office, is excited when another Black girl is hired, but gets suspicious when mysterious unexplainable phenomena starts occurring.

First Impression: Office politics combined with spooky weirdness sounds like something we haven’t seen before, which is always awesome.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Sept. 16: All Rise: Season 3 - OWN

Sept. 16: All Rise: Season 3 - OWN

Official Trailer: All Rise Returns For A Final Season | All Rise | OWN

Cast: Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort, Marg Helgenberger

Advertisement

Synopsis: The lawyers and judges deal with the fallout of the violent attack on the courthouse.

First Impression: Sadly, this will officially be All Rise’s final 10 episodes. I sincerely hope the show veers away from the relationship drama and puts the focus back on the fascinating cases that come through the courtroom.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Sept. 20: The Super Models - AppleTV+

Sept. 20: The Super Models - AppleTV+

The Super Models — Official Teaser | Apple TV+

Cast: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington

Synopsis: A four-part docuseries chronicles how these models remained close friends while becoming the stars of ‘90s fashion.

Advertisement

First Impression: I’m all for anything that evokes a little ‘90s nostalgia.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Sept. 21: Young Love: Season 1 - Max

Sept. 21: Young Love: Season 1 - Max

Young Love | Official Clip | Max

Cast: Issa Rae, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi

Synopsis: This follow-up to the Oscar-winning animated short film Hair Love, checks back in with the Young family for more relatable shenanigans.

Advertisement

First Impression: You know we’re here for anything that celebrates a realistic portrayal of lives of Black families. Plus, it’s an endlessly adorable world.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Sept. 25: The Voice: Season 24 - NBC

Sept. 25: The Voice: Season 24 - NBC

John Legend Performs “Nervous” | NBC’s The Voice Live Top 8 Eliminations 2022

Cast: John Legend, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani

Synopsis: NBC’s hit singing competition is back for its first Blake-less season.

First Impression: I’m hoping that losing Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will put the focus back on the singers in Season 24.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Sept. 25: The Irrational: Season 1 - NBC

Sept. 25: The Irrational: Season 1 - NBC

The Irrational | Official Trailer | Starring Jesse L. Martin | NBC

Cast: Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, Arash DeMax

Synopsis: Martin is back saving the day as Alec Mercer, a behaviorial scientist who uses his intelligence to help solve high-profile cases.

Advertisement

First Impression: Jesse L. Martin being the smartest, most charming man in the room sounds like a really fun way to spend a Monday night.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Sept. 28: The Golden Bachelor: Season 1 - ABC

Sept. 28: The Golden Bachelor: Season 1 - ABC

Meet the Ladies of The Golden Bachelor - Series Premiere THURS SEPT 28 on ABC

Cast: Jesse Palmer

Synopsis: Gerry Turner is the 71-year-old bachelor looking for love in this senior version of the dating series.

Advertisement

First Impression: You just know this is going to be the messiest entry in the franchise. These older ladies know how to play the game.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Sept. 29: Gen V: Season 1 - Prime Video

Sept. 29: Gen V: Season 1 - Prime Video

Gen V - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video

Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas

Advertisement

Synopsis: College kids learn to use their superpowers and figure out what kind of hero or villain they’re going to be.

First Impression: I’m not sure “The Boys: The College Years” will be able to evoke the same visceral response as the original, but it certainly seems like it will be just as bloody.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Sept. 29: Shark Tank: Season 15 - ABC

Sept. 29: Shark Tank: Season 15 - ABC

The Sharks Are Impressed by Tones of Melanin - Shark Tank

Cast: Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner

Advertisement

Synopsis: Entrepreneurs pitch their businesses and products to a panel of high-profile investors.

First Impression: Everyone has a dream or a side hustle, and that’s what makes Shark Tank aspirational viewing. Though, the format does feel very predictable at this point.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Oct. 3: Found: Season 1 - NBC

Oct. 3: Found: Season 1 - NBC

Found | Official Preview | NBC’s Thrilling New Drama

Cast: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi

Advertisement

Synopsis: Gabi Mosely and her team help find missing people of color the rest of the world doesn’t seem to care about.

First Impression: I’m on board with any procedural that shines a light on this important topic.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Oct. 6: Loki: Season 2 - Disney+

Oct. 6: Loki: Season 2 - Disney+

Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+

Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ke Huy Quan, Jonathan Majors

Advertisement

Synopsis: Loki, Mobius and Sylvie try to fix the timeline and figure out how to defeat Kang.

First Impression: You already know we can’t wait to see what shenanigans Loki and Mobius get into. Plus, Sylvie working at McDonald’s is sure to be comedy gold.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Oct. 12: The Fall of the House of Usher - Netflix

Oct. 12: The Fall of the House of Usher - Netflix

(L to R) Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin, Nicholas Lea as Judge John Neal, Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in episode 105 of The Fall of the House of Usher.
(L to R) Carl Lumbly as C. Auguste Dupin, Nicholas Lea as Judge John Neal, Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in episode 105 of The Fall of the House of Usher.
Photo: Netflix

Cast: Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller

Advertisement

Synopsis: Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series revolves around a rich family’s pharmaceutical business and is based on Edgar Allan Poe’s work.

First Impression: These limited series aren’t just scary, they’re smart. Flanagan reinvented the genre with these projects and adding in Poe will likely take things to a new level.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Oct. 12: Frasier - Paramount+

Oct. 12: Frasier - Paramount+

Frasier (2023) | Teaser | Paramount+

Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Anders Kieth, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, Peri Gilpin, Bebe Neuwirth

Advertisement

Synopsis: The 10-episode revival finds Frasier moving back to Boston and reconnecting with his son.

First Impression: I can’t say I desperately needed a Frasier revival and I definitely didn’t need one without Niles. At least we get Lilith back.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Nov. 9: Rap Sh!t: Season 2 - Max

Nov. 9: Rap Sh!t: Season 2 - Max

Image for article titled Fall TV Preview: Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Series Premieres
Photo: Erin Simkin/Max

Cast: Aida Osman, KaMillion

Synopsis: Shawna and Mia must figure out who they are as artists, and whether they want to do things their way or follow someone else’s vision.

Advertisement

First Impression: Rap Sh!t discovered its voice toward the end of Season 1, so we’re a little intrigued to see where the show decides to go in Season 2.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Dec. 20: Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 1 - Disney+

Dec. 20: Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 1 - Disney+

We’ve Been Expecting You | Percy Jackson and the Olympians | Disney+

Cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas

Advertisement

Synopsis: Young demigod Percy Jackson and his friends search for Zeus’ stolen thunderbolt.

First Impression: A fantasy quest for the whole family with a star-studded cast of God is 100 percent what we need right now.

Advertisement

17 / 17