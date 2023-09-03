Fall TV Preview: Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Series Premieres

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have pushed broadcast networks to rely on reality TV and game shows for the fall TV season. However, from revivals of old favorites to new seasons of major franchises, there are still several series premiering on streaming networks. Whether you’re into the MCU or Bachelor Nation, this is the fall preview you need to check out before the new TV season begins.
Sept 13: The Other Black Girl - Hulu
Cast: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, Garcelle Beauvais
Synopsis: Nella, who is the only Black girl in her publishing office, is excited when another Black girl is hired, but gets suspicious when mysterious unexplainable phenomena starts occurring.
First Impression: Office politics combined with spooky weirdness sounds like something we haven’t seen before, which is always awesome.
Sept. 16: All Rise: Season 3 - OWN
Cast: Simone Missick, Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort, Marg Helgenberger
Synopsis: The lawyers and judges deal with the fallout of the violent attack on the courthouse.
First Impression: Sadly, this will officially be All Rise’s final 10 episodes. I sincerely hope the show veers away from the relationship drama and puts the focus back on the fascinating cases that come through the courtroom.
Sept. 20: The Super Models - AppleTV+
Cast: Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington
Synopsis: A four-part docuseries chronicles how these models remained close friends while becoming the stars of ‘90s fashion.
First Impression: I’m all for anything that evokes a little ‘90s nostalgia.
Sept. 21: Young Love: Season 1 - Max
Cast: Issa Rae, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi
Synopsis: This follow-up to the Oscar-winning animated short film Hair Love, checks back in with the Young family for more relatable shenanigans.
First Impression: You know we’re here for anything that celebrates a realistic portrayal of lives of Black families. Plus, it’s an endlessly adorable world.
Sept. 25: The Voice: Season 24 - NBC
Cast: John Legend, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani
Synopsis: NBC’s hit singing competition is back for its first Blake-less season.
First Impression: I’m hoping that losing Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson will put the focus back on the singers in Season 24.
Sept. 25: The Irrational: Season 1 - NBC
Cast: Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, Arash DeMax
Synopsis: Martin is back saving the day as Alec Mercer, a behaviorial scientist who uses his intelligence to help solve high-profile cases.
First Impression: Jesse L. Martin being the smartest, most charming man in the room sounds like a really fun way to spend a Monday night.
Sept. 28: The Golden Bachelor: Season 1 - ABC
Cast: Jesse Palmer
Synopsis: Gerry Turner is the 71-year-old bachelor looking for love in this senior version of the dating series.
First Impression: You just know this is going to be the messiest entry in the franchise. These older ladies know how to play the game.
Sept. 29: Gen V: Season 1 - Prime Video
Cast: Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas
Synopsis: College kids learn to use their superpowers and figure out what kind of hero or villain they’re going to be.
First Impression: I’m not sure “The Boys: The College Years” will be able to evoke the same visceral response as the original, but it certainly seems like it will be just as bloody.
Sept. 29: Shark Tank: Season 15 - ABC
Cast: Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner
Synopsis: Entrepreneurs pitch their businesses and products to a panel of high-profile investors.
First Impression: Everyone has a dream or a side hustle, and that’s what makes Shark Tank aspirational viewing. Though, the format does feel very predictable at this point.
Oct. 3: Found: Season 1 - NBC
Cast: Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta, Karan Oberoi
Synopsis: Gabi Mosely and her team help find missing people of color the rest of the world doesn’t seem to care about.
First Impression: I’m on board with any procedural that shines a light on this important topic.
Oct. 6: Loki: Season 2 - Disney+
Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ke Huy Quan, Jonathan Majors
Synopsis: Loki, Mobius and Sylvie try to fix the timeline and figure out how to defeat Kang.
First Impression: You already know we can’t wait to see what shenanigans Loki and Mobius get into. Plus, Sylvie working at McDonald’s is sure to be comedy gold.
Oct. 12: The Fall of the House of Usher - Netflix
Cast: Bruce Greenwood, Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller
Synopsis: Mike Flanagan’s latest horror series revolves around a rich family’s pharmaceutical business and is based on Edgar Allan Poe’s work.
First Impression: These limited series aren’t just scary, they’re smart. Flanagan reinvented the genre with these projects and adding in Poe will likely take things to a new level.
Oct. 12: Frasier - Paramount+
Cast: Kelsey Grammer, Anders Kieth, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro, Peri Gilpin, Bebe Neuwirth
Synopsis: The 10-episode revival finds Frasier moving back to Boston and reconnecting with his son.
First Impression: I can’t say I desperately needed a Frasier revival and I definitely didn’t need one without Niles. At least we get Lilith back.
Nov. 9: Rap Sh!t: Season 2 - Max
Cast: Aida Osman, KaMillion
Synopsis: Shawna and Mia must figure out who they are as artists, and whether they want to do things their way or follow someone else’s vision.
First Impression: Rap Sh!t discovered its voice toward the end of Season 1, so we’re a little intrigued to see where the show decides to go in Season 2.
Dec. 20: Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 1 - Disney+
Cast: Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas
Synopsis: Young demigod Percy Jackson and his friends search for Zeus’ stolen thunderbolt.
First Impression: A fantasy quest for the whole family with a star-studded cast of God is 100 percent what we need right now.