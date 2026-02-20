Did You Know These Black Celebs Are Trump Supporters?

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images; Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

As President Donald J. Trump gears up for his State of the Union address on Feb. 24, we thought it’d be fitting to take a look at some of his most notable, Black supporters who are backing him and his agenda, whether explicitly or implicitly.

While some of his other constituents may not be fans of how he operates, how he governs or how he posts on social media, none of that seems to phase these handful of famous faces who’ve decided to align themselves with him, despite the confusion and outrage it may spark from the broader Black community.

From rappers like Nicki Minaj and Kanye West to athletes like Mike Tyson and Dennis Rodman, let’s take a look at celebs who back Trump!

Nicki Minaj

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 29: Nicki Minaj attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM’s “Melania” at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Where should we even start when it comes to Nicki Minaj and her support of Trump? While fans have been pointing to her slow but steady turn towards all things MAGA, she made he alliance abundantly clear in January 2025 when she made a high-profile appearance at the Trump Accounts Summit. While there, she called herself his “number one fan and that’s not going to change.” Minaj also bashed any of Trump’s haters and anybody who speaks negatively of her because her support of him.

“The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all; it actually motivates me to support him more,” she said. “We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. The smear campaigns aren’t working. He has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him. Amen.”

Her appearance comes after her public support of Charlie Kirk’s wife and Turning Point USA, yet another highly controversial and MAGA-centric organization.

Snoop Dogg

Milan, Italy – February 15: Snoop Dogg of United States of America looks on while watching atheletes competing on the Speed Skating Women’s 500m on day nine of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Speed Skating Stadium on February 15, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Henk Jan Dijks/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg came under fire back in January when it was announced he’d be performing at a pre-inauguaration Crypto Ball in celebration of President Trump. This move was in stark contrast what he said in 2017, when he took other artists to task for performing for Trump during his previous presidential term. So naturally, the change in tune earlier this year drew ire from his fans.

Unfortunately for him, his response to his fans—specifically the rap song he dropped and the explanation he gave to The Breakfast Club made folks even more upset.

“Can’t no motherf*cker tell me what I can and can’t do. I’m not a politician, I don’t represent the Republican Party. I don’t represent the Democratic party. I represent the motherf*cking Gangsta party, Period, point blank. In ‘G’ sh*t, we don’t explain sh*t,” he said at the time.

Teddy Riley

Teddy Riley at the 54th Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala held at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 12, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

In June 2023, fans were shocked to learn that New Jack swing originator Teddy Riley was a Trump supporter. Per Riley, his decision to back Trump is tied to him helping to pardon his older brother, Lou Hobbs years ago. He later stepped into The Shade Room to address the backlash, incredulously saying at the time that Trump showed him “how to be a free man of this country” and that he could “do something amazing for us, because he did it for Africa while he was in office” previously.

Umm, wow. Just, wow.

Nelly

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 2: Rapper Nelly reacts to his surprise birthday celebration at Your 3rd Spot on November 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

While Nelly hasn’t come out and explicitly said he supports Trump, his performance at his Liberty Ball inauguration celebration event in January 2025, was all we needed to see. And his reasoning behind didn’t make things any better.

“I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this ’cause it’s an honor. I respect the office,” he said at the time. “It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office. So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever [is] in office.”

OK, sure Nelly.

Mike Tyson

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 11: Former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson speaks during an event to “Celebrate the Implementation of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans” at the Health and Human Services Headquarters on February 11, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

In 2015, Mike Tyson came out in full support of Trump during the 2016 election, saying at the time: “He should be president of the United States. That’s what he should be… Why are people mad at the people?” He also described Trump as “crude,” but argued he’s an “average guy like everybody else.”

In July 2025, he lead a group called the “Coalition of Athletes and Entertainers Supporting President Trump’s Policy Objectives” that, according to Fox News, sent a letter to Trump criticizing former President Joe Biden’s failure to make sweeping changes to marijuana laws during his time in office.

Kanye West

Photo: Getty Images Drew Angerer

We all know Ye came out in support of Trump in 2018, he’s been a consistent force in his corner ever since. He even went so far as to ask Trump to be his running mate in this year’s election but it obviously didn’t go anywhere.

Azealia Banks

US rapper Azealia Banks performs during her concert at the Bataclan venue in Paris on April 12, 2025. (Photo by Xavier GALIANA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by XAVIER GALIANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this month, after alleging that she was invited by Trump to attend a rally earlier this month (“Trump invited the gang” were her exact words), Banks’ presence was soon plastered all over the internet thanks to footage from the 45th president’s own Instagram recapping the event and multiple videos online. Once circulated, she drew both ire and jokes from fans.

Waka Flocka Flame

Photo: Getty Images Paras Griffin

I’m not calling Trump a racist or Biden a racist I just want what’s best for my family, community, and future… name calling tied to emotions in my book I just see facts and truth #T24 — Waka Flocka Flame 🔥 (@WakaFlocka) July 19, 2024

In addition to telling Joe Biden supporters to leave his concert earlier this month, rapper Waka Flocka Flame further stood on his support for Trump, writing in a tweet on X/Twitter: “I’m not calling Trump a racist or Biden a racist I just want what’s best for my family, community, and future… name calling tied to emotions in my book I just see facts and truth #T24.”

Sexxy Red

Photo: Getty Images Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic

In addition to recently nodding to Trump with her “Make America Sexxy Again” promo campaign for her music, back in 2023, Sexxy Red voiced her support for Trump during an interview on the This Past Weekend podcast:

“I like Trump… once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Aww baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office. We need him back because, baby, them checks. Them stimulus checks. Trump, we miss you.”

Amber Rose

Photo: Getty Images ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Speaking at the Republican National Convention just last week, rapper and model Amber Rose stood ten toes down on her support for Trump. Prior to her surprisng appearance, she praised the 45th president during an interview on Lara Trump’s podcast The Right View:

“I’m a single mother of two. I’m an American, I was born in Philadelphia. And for me, Donald Trump is the epitome of an alpha male. He’s there to protect, provide, make sure the citizens of the U.S. are in a good economy, protecting us. I feel protected by Donald Trump.”

DJ Akademiks

In addition to traveling to Mar-A-Lago to meet with Trump backin April 2024 and defending him after he was was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records—DJ Akademiks flat out said Trump has his vote in the 2024 election an interview with DJ Vlad two years prior:

“I’m definitely voting for Trump, 100 percent. The reason why is that if he’s the only other candidate and if I gotta tolerate four more years of Biden, I’m not doing it. The reason is that if he’s the only other candidate and if I have to tolerate four more years of Biden, I’m not doing it. Unfortunately, we live in a country with a two-party system,” he said.

Kodak Black

It’s well known that Kodak Black became a Trump fan after being pardoned by him back in 2021, but it seems the love is still there as evident by Black’s comments towards fellow rapper Plies after he expressed skepticism over Trumps’s shocking assassination attempt just last week:

“We ain’t going for any Trump slander,” Black said during an Instagram Live session. “You gotta get off that shit, Plies. Trump ain’t done nothing to you… You rich, bruh. We [are] rich. Fall back, love. ‘Cause shit can get mafioso, boy.”

Chief Keef

Photo: Getty Images Taylor Hill for Live Nation Urban

While rapper Chief Keef hasn’t officially come out to say Trump’s got his vote in the upcoming election, his odd praise of him when he was arrested in Georgia back in Augustr 2023 definitely sounded alarms.

In posting a photoshopped picture of Trump throwing up gang signs on his Instagram, Keef wrote at the time: “Nah my boy in dat bitch bangin on dem folks. I know whatever deck he on he good in the hood for sure he finna run the prison. That boy finna be eating like a MF all da Blacks finna have my boy back.”

Benny the Butcher

I’m votin Trump 2024 — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) August 12, 2023

After tweeting on X/Twitter how he’d support Trump in the 2024 race, rapper Benny the Butcher appeared on an MSNBC special, Black Men in America, where he further discussed Trump and the backlash to his post: “I got a lot of flack for that. But what I did realize is this—I discovered that a lot of Black people voted for Trump; they just don’t advertise it like I did.”

Ice Cube

Photo: Getty Images Paras Griffin

Despite receiving backlash back in 2020 for supporting Trump and working with him on his his “Contract with Black America” initiative, it seems Cube may be trying to put a little distance between him and the 45th president thanks to an interview with Fox Business back in May:

“I think it’s a personal decision. I don’t know if they care if any rappers or entertainers get up there and say anything. It’s really a personal decision. People know who Trump is. People know who Biden is. They’re going to make their decision no matter who gets up there and pushes whatever agenda they want,” he said.

Dennis Rodman

Photo: Getty Images Tim Nwachukwu

Back in 2016, ahead of the election, Dennis Rodman tweeted that Donald “has been a great friend for many years.” He added: “We don’t need another politician, we need a businessman like Mr. Trump! Trump 2016.”

Trump later responded on X/Twitter: “Thank you @DennisRodman. It’s time to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain! I hope you are doing well!”

Isaiah Washington

Photo: Getty Images Steve Granitz

In 2019, actor Isaiah Washington explained why he “walked away” from the Democratic Party and supported Donald Trump. “The reason why I’ve chosen to walk away from the Democratic Party as I know it … is that something doesn’t feel right,” he stated. Trump also invited Washington to the White House to address issues in the criminal justice system, leading the star to say that he “[supports] the policy over the person.”

Tina Campbell

Photo: Getty Images Prince Williams

Back in 2017, gospel singer Tina Campbell received immense backlash for sharing she voted for Donald Trump. “I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of. And so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote,” she said. “And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.”

Stacey Dash

Photo: Getty Images Emily Assiran

Stacey Dash, who worked as a political commentator for Fox News and ran for Congress in California in 2018, vehemently promoted Trump as president but then walked back her comments. In 2021, she said: “Being a supporter of Trump has put me in some kind of box that I don’t belong in. But he’s not the president. I’m going to give the president that we have right now a chance.”