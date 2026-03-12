All the Fly Looks Oprah Winfrey Served at Paris Fashion Week 2026

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Oprah Winfrey attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 09, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Listen, we have to give Oprah Winfrey her flowers because she brought the heat to Paris — and we aren’t talking about the weather. Every time the icon stepped out for the Paris Fashion Week festivities, she had us doing double takes, drawing as many eyes as the runway shows themselves.

Now that the week is over, we’re looking back at our favorite styles that Winfrey served us during Paris Fashion Week.

Oversized Casual Attire

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 04: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Oprah Winfrey attends the Stella McCartney Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 04, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images)

Oprah kicked off the week at the Stella McCartney runway show. She wore a peach-colored blazer with beige cargo pants and a simple Black pump to complete the look. The simplicity with a hint of edgy was *chef’s kiss.*

Oprah and Her Bestie, Gayle King

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 05: Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King attend the Chloé show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 on March 5, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Social media was shook when Oprah stepped out for the Chloé show. Fans were taken aback by her “slim and trim” silhouette as she posed with her best friend, Gayle King. She wore a beautiful suede cropped jacket, a blush blouse, and wide-leg jeans. One TikTok user posted, “She’s SEVENTY-TWO…in heels! 🤌🏽 That says EVERYTHING you need to know!” Miss Mamas definitely had it going on!

All Brown Everything

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 09: Oprah Winfrey is seen outside Zimmermann during Day Eight of Paris Fashion Week – Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 on March 09, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

Come through, Oprah. As she headed to her seat at Zimmermann’s show, we were in awe of this cognac-colored leather two-piece suit, which had us all looking to add to our wardrobe this fall. And can we talk about that checkered clutch? We love to see it.

First Lady Inspiration

Oprah Winfrey attends the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris France 2026/03/09 (Photo by Laurent Hou / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

Olivia Pope has nothing on Oprah in this look. She looked absolutely stunning in a cream A-line belted dress with black trim, topped with a matching cream trench coat. The look was perfectly set off with coordinating shoes. Hands down, this might be our favorite look of the season. Go girl!