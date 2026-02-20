How this New Supreme Court Ruling on Tariffs Is Great News for Black Consumers Badly Hit by Trump’s Economic Policy

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 02: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a “Make America Wealthy Again” trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC. Touting the event as “Liberation Day”, Trump announced additional tariffs targeting goods imported to the U.S. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump argued his 2025 wave of tariffs would result in more U.S. jobs and international accountability. Instead, Black Americans continued to bear the brunt of the administration’s policy… That is until the Supreme Court stepped in this week.

In a 6-3 ruling on the Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump case, the court struck down Trump’s tariff initiative announced last year on “Liberation Day,” CNN reported. We previously told you the president used the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) which gives the president the ability to declare an economic emergency. Tariffs aren’t specifically listed as a remedy for such emergency, and that’s exactly what the high court concluded.

In response to the decision, Trump called out “disloyal” justices while announcing plans to sign an executive order declaring a 10 percent global tariff, according to Fox News. But as the president continues to try to get his way, Black Americans are fearful for what comes next.

The National Urban League issued a statement on Friday (Feb. 20) after the court’s ruling. “These tariffs are regressive taxes that fall hardest on everyday Americans,” CEO Marc H. Morial said. “They have driven up prices on essential goods, disrupted supply chains, and deepened the economic anxieties already felt in communities across the nation.”

While all Americans felt the weight of the international taxes, Black households– who spend a disproportionate amount of their income on consumer goods– were hit hard, according to a 2025 Nielsen report. Trump’s tariffs acted as a hidden sales tax. Although Republicans argued the tax would be paid by international companies, economists have explained that consumers are the ones forced to pay up big time.

According to Morial, these taxes only further the growing wage gap in America. “These burdens are not borne equally. Tariff‑driven price increases disproportionately harm Black Americans and other marginalized communities, who already face higher cost burdens and narrower financial margins,” he said. “Policies that raise household expenses without improving wages only widen our nation’s economic divide.”

“The Supreme Court has restored a measure of stability and predictability. The ruling will help ease inflationary pressures, improve access to essential goods, and reinforce the principle that major economic actions must be grounded firmly in law and carried out with transparency and accountability,” he continued. “It also opens the door for more thoughtful, equitable approaches to trade and economic policy—approaches that prioritize working families rather than placing new burdens upon them.”

Economists warned grocery prices would increase across virtually every item by up to 30 percent, according to Fox 5 News. Farmers and small business owners were also hit by the tariff policy.

That’s why the Supreme Court’s Friday ruling is expected to provide relief for Black working class families, who need a break more than upper-class households. Still, with Trump already announcing plans to enact new tariffs, Black Americans are preparing to once again bare he brunt of Trump’s tariffs.