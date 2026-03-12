Professor: Why Black Men Are Upset By Black Boys Wearing Bonnets

There is a quiet war brewing between Black men who think Jay Z is one of the greatest rappers to ever touch the mic and those who prefer Playboi Carti because of the vibe. The 40 and up crowd simply cannot wrap their minds around the fact that the next generation of Black men are wearing bonnets.

Imagine the emotion of being on the back of the bus in 6-8th grade during a chop fest and one of the most ruthless participants pulls up an emasculating photo of your father wearing bonnet trying to be cute for strangers on Twitter…



Think of what this does to your sons moral

These men would not blink if they saw boys sporting durags. Primarily because they came up in an era where wearing one was not only accepted but celebrated.

It is impossible to forget men like Allen Iverson and LL Cool J, who transformed a functional Black tool for maintaining waves into a fashion accessory that remains relevant today. Even now you can see that influence in people like A$AP Rocky. He has elevated the durag to high fashion status, frequently rocking designer versions on runways and at events like NYFW.

So what is it about seeing Black boys in bonnets that upsets them so much? I’m happy you asked. The answer is simple. They do not want to see the next generation of Black men acting like women.

Bonnets have been the silent backbone of Black hair care for centuries. It was initially used as a tool for Black women to preserve their styles overnight; however, that domestic boundary has since dissolved.

From TikTok GRWMs (Get Ready With Me videos) to posting videos of them just talking about what’s on their mind, Black women have turned silk and satin bonnets into a digital staple. That visibility has now spilled into the public square, transforming the bonnet from a bedroom essential into a statement of cultural pride.

By wearing them at airports, grocery stores, and on college campuses, these women are reclaiming the accessory. They are prioritizing hair health and personal comfort over what they see as outdated expectations of proper public presentation. This shift is not exclusive to women, though. It raises a new question. Why are Black boys now reaching for bonnets over the traditional durag? The answer is simple.

In the 90s, most Black men rocked low haircuts. You were the man if you had a fresh edge up and 360 waves.

They will never be able to have 360 waves spinning like we do. We are the most hated and imitated people on earth. https://t.co/K04lGaplhL pic.twitter.com/nkCGTWbScT — Albertteac (@Albertteac) October 11, 2025

Sure, a few opted for Gumbys or high top fades. And if you were a pretty boy or a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, you might have used Duke texturizing cream for a new wave Jheri curl. (Which is almost certainly why so many Black men are bald today.)

Now things have changed. Black boys are not going for low hairstyles. It is March, which means everyone will soon be filling out their March Madness brackets and obsessively watching NCAA basketball on TV. Just look at the hair of the Black players on your screen. Not many have waves, and few are rocking cornrows.

The current generation is growing their hair out. Twists, locs, braids, high tops that stretch upward instead of laying flat. A durag was designed to press hair down and keep it tight to the scalp. That works if your goal is compression. It does not work if your goal is preservation.

Bonnets protect volume. They keep moisture in, reduce friction, and help maintain styles that are meant to be full rather than flattened. In other words, the shift from durags to bonnets is not about boys trying to look feminine. It is about boys learning how to properly take care of the hair they actually have.

The bonnet is not the problem. The real issue is that some men in our community are so attached to what Black masculinity used to look like that they panic when it starts to change.