Why Oscar-Nominated Film ‘The Alabama Solution,’ is More Than Just a Prison Documentary

With the 2026 Oscars only days away, one documentary examining the horrific conditions of Alabama’s prison system is gearing up to potentially make history. “The Alabama Solution” is what happens when you let inmates tell the unapologetic truth about their living conditions and alleged abuse at the hands of correctional officers… And if you haven’t seen it yet, we have to warn you that this film is not for the faint of heart.

The state of Alabama has one of the most notorious prison systems in the country, and within the first 20 minutes of “The Alabama Solution,” viewers understand exactly why.

Directors Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman set out to cover one state prison celebrating an annual volunteer-run barbecue. On camera, the sunny day, live music and home-cooked food would be any inmate’s dream. But soon, haunting cries from prisoners on the inside about alleged murder cover-ups, inhumane living conditions and repeated physical abuse were too loud for the directors to ignore.

What follows is nearly two hours of testimony from several inmates, family members and politicians who were all deeply involved in the Alabama state prison system. Most of the footage included was filmed through inmates’ contraband cell phones at Easterling Correctional Facility in Southeast Alabama because professional camera crews weren’t allowed inside the facilities.

If you know anything about the American prison system, then many of the documentary’s findings won’t be shocking. Still, only someone without a heart could watch the film and walk away unfazed.

The documentary was filmed over the span of five years, tracking one horrifying experience after another as the family of one inmate, Steven Davis, tries to get justice after his 2019 killing, allegedly at the hands of a correctional officer. “It was very clear that there were areas of the prison that we were not allowed to see,” Jarecki told The Guardian.

“The Alabama Solution” is brilliant, offering viewers a chance to see the incarcerated population as more than just their serial numbers. You feel connected to their lives and stories as they try to survive a prison system expertly crafted to break them.

“We hope that people will see this as an urgent call to reconsider how we approach these things, and also a reminder of what’s at stake,” said director Kaufman in an interview with The Guardian. “The Alabama solution in Alabama could become – I mean, in many cases, it already is the American solution.”

Inmates like activists Robert Earl Council, Melvin Ray and Raoul Poole testified about being beaten and spending years– yes, years— in solitary confinement for organizing a workers’ strike. Despite laying out all their mistreatment, not much changes about their conditions by the end of the film. In fact, new reports confirmed that Council, Ray and Poole were all thrown into solitary confinement as “retaliation” for the success of the documentary.

“Since their arrival, the men have been cut off from contact with their families and are being held in isolation with no contact with other prisoners or prison staff except for a small group of guards and supervisors,” lawyers representing the three men wrote in a statement.

Brutality seems to be the standard in the state prisons depicted in the film, but despite all efforts to try to silence the tragedies and inhumanity boiling inside the prisons, “The Alabama Solution” exposes the corruption and holds officials accountable. It’s not just an issue of crime and punishment, but rather the documentary shines a light on a glaring human rights crisis as the rest of the world turns a blind eye.