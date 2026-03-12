Brian McKnight Is Not Happy With Rickey Smiley

Brian McKnight is taking his family drama from the timeline to the courtroom. In the latest tea regarding McKnight’s estranged children and ex-wife, the R&B singer has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Karen Clark—the show’s radio host–and Urban One media company.

Clark previously sat down with McKnight’s first wife, Julia McKnight, in 2025, where she opened up about their alleged strained relationship and the boundaries she says she had to set with her ex-husband. McKnight now claims the interview portrayed him as an “emotionally abusive, mentally abusive, and neglectful father,” according to WBLS.

As for Clark, the “Back At One” musician further asserted that the host co-signed Julie’s accusations and didn’t stay neutral, adding that she never gave him a chance to respond, per the outlet.

The lawsuit also reportedly names Urban One for a clip of McKnight’s son, Brian, who alleged that his dad refused to tell his son Niko that he loved him while he was dying of Cancer in May 2025 at 32 years old.

“All my brother wanted, and needed, asked for, was my father to tell him that he loves him. And my father responds to my brother: ‘I can’t arbitrarily say that I love you.’ But this is the man that wanted to help him?” Brian Jr. alleged at that time.

One of the most painful moments in my interview with Brian McKnight Jr. and Julie McKnight was hearing them discuss the last moments between Brian Sr. and his now deceased son Niko. I pray that they all find the love, healing, understanding, and accountability that they need and… pic.twitter.com/crOmlHFvDg — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) December 3, 2025

In the lawsuit, McKnight is seeking $25,000 in compensatory damages for each claim, in addition to punitive damages, per WBLS.

As we previously told you, folks online had unofficially dubbed the Grammy-winning artist the worst father ever after he went on record disparaging his four oldest children in an Instagram Q&A, by calling them a “product of sin” back in 2024.

“In order to live a life that you love, you have to get rid of the evil and the negativity — even if that evil and negativity is related,” the singer said in response to a user’s comment. That said, folks have clearly been clocking the heated online fallout—and it may have even been affecting the bag.

According to Complex, after news broke that McKnight was slated to perform at Claflin University’s 31st Presidential Scholarship Gala last year, the school quickly pulled the booking. In a statement at the time, university president Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack said the institution was “currently exploring options,” per their public notice on Instagram.