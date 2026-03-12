Pastor Goes Viral for Demanding Congregants’ Tax Returns—And The Internet Is Gagging

Just one month after Druski’s viral skit on the behavior of questionable mega church pastors, it seems there’s yet another eye-watering incident to add to our list of baffling church behavior. If you’re wondering what happened this time, you guessed it—it involves money.

An unnamed pastor went viral across social media Tuesday, proving he’ll stop at nothing to secure the bag from his congregation. In a shocking turn of events that still has social media gagging, he ordered members to bring in copies of their tax returns—because, according to him, he’s sick and tired of folks “playing in his face” when it comes time to fund the church. Mind you, there was zero shame in his game, as he seemingly looked each and every member in the eye individually.

If that wasn’t enough, folks of the congregation actually responded in agreement, giving a harmonious “Amen” in return.

“Next week, I am asking that all church members bring a copy of your tax returns so that I could review them,” the Black pastor announced in the viral video. “I’mma put a stop to some of y’all playing in my face during tithes and offerings on Sunday morning.”

Fans ran knees to chest to the comments section, many of whom were disappointed in the congregation’s blind compliance with the pastor’s demands.

“Ima put a stop to some of yall playing in my face with yall tithes and offerings on Sunday Morning” Church Folk – “Amen” Ain’t no fuckin way 😂😂😂,” one fan laughed on X.

Others argued that the church was moving less like a house of worship and more like a corporation.

“We’ve moved past tithes and straight into extortion. If the Shepherd is looking at your tax bracket instead of your soul, you’re in a business, not a church,” a second added.

Another person encouraged the congregation to do unto the pastor as the pastor is trying to do unto them.

“Turn the tables. Ask him for HIS income taxes for the last 5 years,” a third teased.

But there were a few folks who saw the pastor’s perspective, arguing that it takes money to sustain a church. And in their opinion, seeing a church pastor ask for tax returns isn’t out of the norm.

“Lots of churches do this. They require the pastor to see the tax returns and to set appropriate donations,” one user said.

“Everyone automatically assumes a church pastor is corrupt when asking for tithes. What ppl don’t realize is a church has bills…. Like water, electricity, rent…” another penned.

This wouldn’t be the first time church pastors rubbed folks wrong. It took a hot minute for folks to get over Marvin Sapp urging church ushers to “close the doors” until attendees coughed up some cash, and Bishop Marvin Winans‘ reputation is still recovering from his “funky” response to a mother’s $1,200 donation.

At this rate, it feels like the next Druski-style church incident is right around the corner. And if social media is any indication, folks will be watching closely to see what questionable church moment goes viral next.