Black Celebs Showing How They Looked in the 90s Is Taking Over the Internet

Photo: Harry Langdon/Getty Images; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images.

Another week, another trend on the internet for folks to hop onto! Only this time around Black celebs are joining in and we’ve got to say, this trend might be one of the most attractive ones yet!

Video will return here when scrolled back into view A Jogger had no idea What or Who Hit Her… Until Police Showed Her To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video A Jogger had no idea What or Who Hit Her… Until Police Showed Her

If you don’t know which one we’re referring to specifically, we’re talking about the one that asks “Who were you/What did you look like in the 90s?” And as y’all already know, the 90s are almost everybody’s favorite decade and judging by how some of our fave famous faces were stepping back then—we all should be taking notes on how we can look half as good nowadays.

Let’s get into our favorite ones!

Halle Berry

Y’all already know Halle Berry was going to be at the top of this list. The way she absolutely dominated that era with her signature haircut and smile, yeah. She was and still is one of one.

Giancarlo Esposito

@giancarloesposito A little 90s time capsule. Different decade, same spirit. Grateful for every step of the journey 🙏🏾 ♬ 霧化する言語 – yasuhiro soda

When we talk about 90s fine men, we sadly somehow leave Giancarlo Esposito off that list. But if his appearance in “Waiting to Exhale” and those few episodes of “Living Single” are proof, then it’s really a shame that we’ve done so because that man had all the ladies going crazy.

Nia Long

Yet another 90s baddie that was the blueprint for beauty and fashion trends, “Nina Mosely,” a.k.a. Nia Long was some serious pressure back then (and now, if we’re keeping it all the way real.)

Reagan Gomez

Who knew little Zaria from “The Parent’Hood” would grow up to be so gorgeous? I mean, we saw the potential even all those years ago but it’s so good to see just how well her Black didn’t crack!

Morris Chestnut

We were waiting for Morris Chestnut to hop on this trend and thank God he finally did because WOW. 90s fine Morris was just a whole other level of attractiveness. His introduction scene in “The Best Man” is iconic strictly off the strength of his face. Who was doing it like him then or now?

Usher

Usher may have doing it his way back then but even after all these years, he’s still having his way as the ladies are still swooning and going crazy nowadays the same way they did in the 90s.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross’ model era was an iconic precursor to how stylishly amazing she is today. There’s never been a hairstyle or an outfit she didn’t look good and well aspire to be just like her when we grow up!

Tia Mowry

One minute, you’re starring with your twin sister on a hit sitcom. The next, you blink and you’re a mom of two and still somehow looking the same way you did over three decades ago. We all aspire, Tia!

Denzel Washington

While Morris Chestnut may hold the crown for 90s fine men, let’s not act like old school Denzel Washington wasn’t also giving the other fellas a run for their money. He walked so Morris could run and that’s that on that.

Maia Campbell

We won’t ever stay “In the House” when we could be outside talking about Maia Campbell aged like fine wine as the years went by. Shoutout to her for looking so good and inspiring us all to do the same.

Lela Rochon

If you watched “Boomerang” or “Waiting to Exhale,” then you already understand why Lela Rochon was on this list. We need her wardrobe and hair stylist ASAP because she was pulling off some serious looks with that angelic looking face.

Janet Jackson

Whew, we know the men who read this post are gonna hoot and holler now when they see 90s Janet Jackson. And we get it, Miss Jackson if ya nasty was something else in the best ways. Between her abs, her amazing red hair, her smile, and those dance moves—she was and still is a force to be reckoned with!

Stacey Dash

OK, we know Stacey Dash isn’t exactly someone we embrace nowadays. But let’s be clear: her face card and star power in the 90s was something. We have to give credit where and when it’s due.