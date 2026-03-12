Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

Black Celebs Showing How They Looked in the 90s Is Taking Over the Internet

From Halle Berry to Morris Chestnut, Black stars are hopping onto this 90s trend on TikTok. Let’s take a look at the best ones!

By










Published

Photo: Harry Langdon/Getty Images; Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images; Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images.

Another week, another trend on the internet for folks to hop onto! Only this time around Black celebs are joining in and we’ve got to say, this trend might be one of the most attractive ones yet!

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
A Jogger had no idea What or Who Hit Her… Until Police Showed Her

If you don’t know which one we’re referring to specifically, we’re talking about the one that asks “Who were you/What did you look like in the 90s?” And as y’all already know, the 90s are almost everybody’s favorite decade and judging by how some of our fave famous faces were stepping back then—we all should be taking notes on how we can look half as good nowadays.

Let’s get into our favorite ones!

Halle Berry

@halleberry

had fools falling in love 😌

♬ Iris – Goo Goo Dolls

Y’all already know Halle Berry was going to be at the top of this list. The way she absolutely dominated that era with her signature haircut and smile, yeah. She was and still is one of one.

Giancarlo Esposito

@giancarloesposito

A little 90s time capsule. Different decade, same spirit. Grateful for every step of the journey 🙏🏾

♬ 霧化する言語 – yasuhiro soda

When we talk about 90s fine men, we sadly somehow leave Giancarlo Esposito off that list. But if his appearance in “Waiting to Exhale” and those few episodes of “Living Single” are proof, then it’s really a shame that we’ve done so because that man had all the ladies going crazy.

Nia Long

@didyoucatchthis

Nia Long In The 90’s #movies #foryou #90s

♬ original sound – Did You Catch This? – Did You Catch This?

Yet another 90s baddie that was the blueprint for beauty and fashion trends, “Nina Mosely,” a.k.a. Nia Long was some serious pressure back then (and now, if we’re keeping it all the way real.)

Reagan Gomez

@itsreagangomez

Had to get in on this trend 🥰😎 #90s #fyp #TrendingSong #explorepage✨ #Actor

♬ Iris – Goo Goo Dolls

Who knew little Zaria from “The Parent’Hood” would grow up to be so gorgeous? I mean, we saw the potential even all those years ago but it’s so good to see just how well her Black didn’t crack!

Morris Chestnut

@morrischestnut

Something about that 90s air.

♬ Iris – Goo Goo Dolls

We were waiting for Morris Chestnut to hop on this trend and thank God he finally did because WOW. 90s fine Morris was just a whole other level of attractiveness. His introduction scene in “The Best Man” is iconic strictly off the strength of his face. Who was doing it like him then or now?

Usher

@usher

I was just doing it My Way✌🏾👀✌🏾 #tbt #90s

♬ Iris – Goo Goo Dolls

Usher may have doing it his way back then but even after all these years, he’s still having his way as the ladies are still swooning and going crazy nowadays the same way they did in the 90s.

Tracee Ellis Ross

@traceeellisross

This trend is fun! Talk about a trip down memory lane! #90sthrowback

♬ Iris – Goo Goo Dolls

Tracee Ellis Ross’ model era was an iconic precursor to how stylishly amazing she is today. There’s never been a hairstyle or an outfit she didn’t look good and well aspire to be just like her when we grow up!

Tia Mowry

@tiamowry

You just had to be there 😏

♬ original sound – Tia Mowry

One minute, you’re starring with your twin sister on a hit sitcom. The next, you blink and you’re a mom of two and still somehow looking the same way you did over three decades ago. We all aspire, Tia!

Denzel Washington

@didyoucatchthis

Denzel Washington In The 90’s #movies #foryou #90s

♬ original sound – Did You Catch This? – Did You Catch This?

While Morris Chestnut may hold the crown for 90s fine men, let’s not act like old school Denzel Washington wasn’t also giving the other fellas a run for their money. He walked so Morris could run and that’s that on that.

Maia Campbell

@maia_campbell

“Mom, who were you in the 90s?”

♬ Iris – Goo Goo Dolls

We won’t ever stay “In the House” when we could be outside talking about Maia Campbell aged like fine wine as the years went by. Shoutout to her for looking so good and inspiring us all to do the same.

Lela Rochon

@iamkweenlove

Lela Rochon in the 90’s #movies #fyp #lelarochon

♬ original sound – Did You Catch This? – Did You Catch This?

If you watched “Boomerang” or “Waiting to Exhale,” then you already understand why Lela Rochon was on this list. We need her wardrobe and hair stylist ASAP because she was pulling off some serious looks with that angelic looking face.

Janet Jackson

@x.janetjackson_

When your mama is an Icon, the Blueprint, and one of thee IT girl of the 90s. Eissa will forever be blessed. I want to be like her when I grow up 😮‍💨🥰 #janetjackson #90s #fyp

♬ original sound – Janet Jackson Fanpage ✨

Whew, we know the men who read this post are gonna hoot and holler now when they see 90s Janet Jackson. And we get it, Miss Jackson if ya nasty was something else in the best ways. Between her abs, her amazing red hair, her smile, and those dance moves—she was and still is a force to be reckoned with!

Stacey Dash

@official.staceydash

🧡💖♥️🥷🏽

♬ original sound – Stacey Dash

OK, we know Stacey Dash isn’t exactly someone we embrace nowadays. But let’s be clear: her face card and star power in the 90s was something. We have to give credit where and when it’s due.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

The Worst Oscars Red Carpet Trainwrecks Over the Years

The Worst Oscars Red Carpet Trainwrecks Over the Years

With the 2026 Oscars just days away, let’s take a look at Black celebs who’ve had some fashion misses on the famous red carpet! …
Continue Reading
Black America Must Know The Terrifying Success of Project 2025

Black America Must Know The Terrifying Success of Project 2025

We’re taking a deep dive into Project 2025, and how President Trump is already reshaping Black America just over a year into his second term …
Continue Reading
S.C. Rep. Jim Clyburn's Run for an 18th Congressional Term Has Black America Divided

S.C. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s Run for an 18th Congressional Term Has Black America Divided

After 85-year-old Rep. Jim Clyburn announced his run for an 18th term, Black folks online shared plenty of thoughts …
Continue Reading
Why Oscar-Nominated Film 'The Alabama Solution,' is More Than Just a Prison Documentary

Why Oscar-Nominated Film ‘The Alabama Solution,’ is More Than Just a Prison Documentary

“The Alabama Solution” is what happens when you let inmates tell the unapologetic truth about their living conditions and the abuse allegedly at the hands of correctional officers …
Continue Reading
Pastor Goes Viral for Demanding Congregants’ Tax Returns—And The Internet Is Gagging

Pastor Goes Viral for Demanding Congregants’ Tax Returns—And The Internet Is Gagging

The viral pastor told church members to bring copies of their tax returns, saying he’s tired of congregants “playing in his face” when it comes time for tithes and offerings …
Continue Reading
Psychology Behind the Internet's Obsession With Punch, the Abandoned Monkey While Immigrant Kids Are Stripped From Their Parents

Psychology Behind the Internet’s Obsession With Punch, the Abandoned Monkey While Immigrant Kids Are Stripped From Their Parents

We explore the dark truth of why the internet rallies more around a zoo monkey than detained kids separated from their immigrant parents …
Continue Reading
Professor: Why Black Men Are Upset By Black Boys Wearing Bonnets

Professor: Why Black Men Are Upset By Black Boys Wearing Bonnets

Black boys are not trying to look feminine. They are just taking care of the hair they actually have …
Continue Reading
All the Fly Looks Oprah Winfrey Served at Paris Fashion Week 2026

All the Fly Looks Oprah Winfrey Served at Paris Fashion Week 2026

Oprah Winfrey deserves her flowers for these show-stopping looks that set the streets of Paris on fire during fashion week. Let’s take a look at what she wore …
Continue Reading
Bam Adebayo's Historic 83-Point Night Becomes a 'Love & Basketball' Moment With WNBA Star A'ja Wilson

Bam Adebayo’s Historic 83-Point Night Becomes a ‘Love & Basketball’ Moment With WNBA Star A’ja Wilson

Bam Adebayo made history with an 83-point performance that broke Kobe Bryant’s legendary record. But his heartfelt postgame moment with girlfriend A’ja Wilson quickly stole the spotlight …
Continue Reading
Brian McKnight Is Not Happy With Rickey Smiley

Brian McKnight Is Not Happy With Rickey Smiley

The R&B singer is suing the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, host Karen Clark, and Urban One, claiming they defamed him amid ongoing family disputes with his ex-wife and estranged children …
Continue Reading
Get To Know the Dream Team Behind Michelle Obama's Gorgeous Braided Looks

Get To Know the Dream Team Behind Michelle Obama’s Gorgeous Braided Looks

Have you ever wondered who the women are behind Michelle Obama’s gorgeous hairstyles? We’ll fill you in …
Continue Reading
The Chilling Details of the Houston Man Who Allegedly Kept Disabled Wife Captive for Years in a House Full of People

The Chilling Details of the Houston Man Who Allegedly Kept Disabled Wife Captive for Years in a House Full of People

Police say James Earl Johnson held his 46-year-old disabled wife captive in a bedroom under lock and key, with no phone access, for five years in Houston …
Continue Reading
Thousands of Black Kidney Transplant Patients Get Justice After Racial Bias Is Found in Decades-Old Test

Thousands of Black Kidney Transplant Patients Get Justice After Racial Bias Is Found in Decades-Old Test

Researchers are reporting success after a new effort to reverse racial bias against Black kidney patients is paying off …
Continue Reading
Why This Black British TikToker Is Being Dragged Online

Why This Black British TikToker Is Being Dragged Online

Here’s why this Black British TikToker is being dragged by American folks after speaking on American politics …
Continue Reading
5 Black Comedians Who Should Host The Next Oscar Awards

5 Black Comedians Who Should Host The Next Oscar Awards

These Black comedic voices would bring the funny to the Oscars stage …
Continue Reading
All the Black History That Could be Made at 2026 Oscars

All the Black History That Could be Made at 2026 Oscars

The 2026 Oscars is shaping up to be a hella Black affair is all goes right, let’s take a look at the history that could potentially be made! …
Continue Reading
Why Ari Lennox Admitting She Chose the Toxic Man Over the Good Guy Has the Internet in Shambles

Why Ari Lennox Admitting She Chose the Toxic Man Over the Good Guy Has the Internet in Shambles

Singer Ari Lennox’s latest dating revelation has social media in an uproar. Let’s break down why! …
Continue Reading
Terrence Howard Claims He Passed on Beyoncé—And the Internet Reacted Exactly How You Expected

Terrence Howard Claims He Passed on Beyoncé—And the Internet Reacted Exactly How You Expected

“Hustle & Flow” star Terrence Howard says he once had a chance with Beyoncé in during her days of Destiny’s Child—but chose a short-lived, “blue-eyed” bandmate instead, sparking some thoughts online …
Continue Reading
The 400-Day Target Boycott Was More Effective Than You Think

The 400-Day Target Boycott Was More Effective Than You Think

According to Pastor Jamal Bryant, Target has met three of four of the boycott’s original demands. Here’s exactly what that means …
Continue Reading
Misty Copeland Drags Timothée Chalamet For Comments About Ballet and Opera

Misty Copeland Drags Timothée Chalamet For Comments About Ballet and Opera

American Ballet Theater dancer Misty Copeland has entered the chat and is calling out Timothée Chalamet over his recent negative words about the art form …
Continue Reading