Bam Adebayo’s Historic 83-Point Night Becomes a ‘Love & Basketball’ Moment With WNBA Star A’ja Wilson

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 10: WNBA player A’ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat embrace after a 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards at Kaseya Center on March 10, 2026 in Miami, Adebayo passed Kobe Bryant for the second most points scored in an NBA game with 83. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

On Tuesday (Mar. 10), the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo made history by scoring 83 points against the Washington Wizards. While fans celebrated Adebayo breaking Kobe Bryant’s 81-point record, the post-game news conference quickly captured wider attention for its emotional moments.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Hidden Symbolism in Ryan Coogler’s Masterpiece Sinners

The historic night became a different kind of moment when Adebayo shared the spotlight with his girlfriend, WNBA superstar A’ja Wilson, who joined him at the podium. It was impossible to ignore the mutual adoration.

Joking that Wilson, a four-time MVP, wanted him to wait to hit 10,000 points until she could witness it, Adebayo added, “To have 83 the first game she’s back… It’s special.”

Iron sharpens iron, and it appears the basketball power couple carries that theme throughout their relationship, as Adebayo pointed out their motivational workouts and conversations. “Obviously, you see what she does, and you get inspired every day by that. I’m very thankful to have her in my life,” the Three-time All-Star said, smiling at Wilson.

Her eyes covered by shades, Wilson revealed that the inspiration flows both ways. “But I don’t think he has a clue how much he inspires me to keep being the person I am, and to show up for him every single day,” the blushing three-time WNBA champion said. “The early morning workouts, the late nights in the gym when nobody is watching, the questioning of himself—I see all of that,” the 29-year-old said.

The couple confirmed their relationship in February 2025 after years of friendship, according to PEOPLE. Dating rumors date back to the 2024 Paris Olympics, when they escalated.

When the footage went viral on social media, many drew an immediate connection to the cinematic chemistry of a familiar cult classic.



“Love and Basketball…love it!” @talkinoh2o wrote on X.

Love & basketball…love it!!! — Talkin On Water™ (@talkinonh2o) March 11, 2026

On TikTok, @ParalegalPerspectives wrote what we were all thinking: “And he ain’t make her play for his heart.”

Back on X, others celebrated the partnership as the epitome of true teamwork. “Two elite athletes pushing each other in private and winning in public,” @omoruyi_valz wrote, in part.

Two elite athletes pushing each other in private and winning in public. That is what a real partnership looks like. 83 points and he credits her. She wins MVPs and credits him. That energy is rare. Respect to both of them. — 𝔼𝕃𝔻𝔼ℝ 𝕆𝕄𝕆ℝ𝕌𝕐𝕀 (@omoruyi_valz) March 11, 2026

One X user captured the collective admiration, writing, “This is… mannn. I know Bam wakes up feeling like Superman everyday.”

This is… mannn. I know Bam wakes up feeling like Superman everyday pic.twitter.com/FLIWHd4Sgx — . (@will__smith_1) March 11, 2026

Wilson’s reflection on Adebayo’s journey may have been the best representation of the moment. “God is just really, really special for him,” she said. “And God truly doesn’t play about Bam. To see him rewarded like this after everything he puts into this game … it just makes me so proud.”