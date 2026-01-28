Nicki Minaj Calls Herself Trump’s “No. 1 Fan” at White House Event and Social Media Is in Shambles

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 28: Musician Nicki Minaj (L) joins U.S. President Donald Trump on stage as he delivers remarks during the Treasury Department’s Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on January 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. “Trump Accounts” are a portion of recently passed tax and spending legislation where the federal government will deposit $1,000 into investment accounts for every child born between 2025 and 2028 once parents sign their children up while filing their income taxes. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj just took her support for President Donald Trump to an entirely new level during her high-profile appearance at the Trump Accounts Summit. While the administration is pushing Americans to invest in the newly launched “Trump Accounts,” Minaj came on stage to sing his praises in a surprising speech that has some people on social media giving the stank face.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Why Black-Owned Businesses Face Bigger Risks in a Global Trade War To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Why Black-Owned Businesses Face Bigger Risks in a Global Trade War

Tax season is officially here, and President Trump is urging parents to invest smarter. Yes, you read that right. During his account summit on Wednesday, he pushed the new federal program designed to help parents build their children’s financial futures. According to CNBC, the Grammy-nominated star joined the President and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to promote the initiative, which ensures the government will contribute $1,000 per child born between 2025 and 2028.

Before giving her speech, Trump gave the “Truffle Butter” rapper a kiss on the cheek, and the two held hands for about 30 seconds on stage following remarks by “Shark Tank” judge Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary.

“I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change,” Minaj told the crowd. “The hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all; it actually motivates me to support him more.”

She made sure to take a shot at his haters: “We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him,” she declared. “The smear campaigns aren’t working. He has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him. Amen.”

Nicki Minaj made a guest appearance, and spoke at Donald Trump's account summit.



"I am probably the president's number one fan. That's not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say does not affect me. It motivates me to support him more."



pic.twitter.com/mconPcexXz — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) January 28, 2026

Minaj has been making waves on social media ever since she praised Trump for his defense of Nigerian Christians facing violence. Since then, she hasn’t been shy about her political stance, and as she leans further into the MAGA movement, folks on social media are speaking out about her appearance.

“Nicki Minaj said she is the president’s ‘number one fan’ and that is not going to change,” journalist Exavier B. Pope wrote on Threads. “She is entitled to support who she wants politically, but she might as well put on a pair of tap shoes and deep-throated a watermelon, juggling an 18 fried chicken legs with all of that carrying on.”

Another Threads user posted, “Nicki Minaj has been an embarrassment for the longest time now – there’s no way y’all are shocked by this. Lol!”

A TikTok user summed it up well, saying, “With all due respect, no amount of money is worth all of this.”

However, some believe that Minaj is showing us the game of chess.

“If you’re actually smart, you’d take notes from Nicki Minaj,” a Threads user wrote. “‘Canceled’ yet always trending, still making money, still the highest-selling female rapper. Learn the strategy or keep donating attention.”