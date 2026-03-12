S.C. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s Run for an 18th Congressional Term Has Black America Divided

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., announces Thursday, March 12, 2026, at the South Carolina Democratic Party Headquarters in Columbia that he is running for reelection in 2026. (Tracy Glantz/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

S.C. Rep. Jim Clyburn announced this week that at 85 years old, he’ll be seeking reelection for an 18th term in the House. As one of the oldest members of Congress, Clyburn is often regarded as a peacemaker and a necessary Democratic force in his deep, red state. But while some folks are happy the long-time representative isn’t going away anytime soon, other Black social media users were hoping for a new, fresher face in the South Carolina election.

“Love clyburn and all his years of service, it’s time to retire and I wish someone run against him and win as a young democrat to force what he clearly should do which is step aside,” @imageofanewdawn said on X.

Clyburn is the longest-serving Congressman and only one of 24 members over the age of 80. More than half of them are running for reelection in November, according to NBC News.

Although experience goes a long way in most positions, many people online believe Congress could use some fresh faces.

“People older than my grandparents shouldn’t be in public office,” @Nettaaaaaaaa declared. “Retire.”

The 2026 midterm elections are shaping up to be something for the history books. Of course, pressure is on President Donald Trump and the GOP to secure more seats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. But Democrats are also trying to hold on to as many steady seats as possible. Knowing that Clyburn is a political fixture in South Carolina, retaining his House seat could prove vital for the party.

There was no way Jim Clyburn was going to walk away from the opportunity to try and be a kingmaker in an open Democratic presidential primary again. https://t.co/oIgBGOdmIn — tré easton (@treeaston) March 12, 2026

“There was no way Jim Clyburn was going to walk away from the opportunity to try and be a kingmaker in an open Democratic presidential primary again,” @treeaston tweeted. A political kingmaker typically holds influence and power strong enough to impact elections directly– like Elon Musk during Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Other folks are empowering him to stay in the running given the fact that other older members of Congress haven’t retired yet.

“Yes, he’s 85 years old. Bernard Sanders will already turned 85 by Election Day in November,” @iamchanteezy pointed out. “Once Bernard announce retirement, then the same should apply to Congressman Clyburn.”

@mistergeezy joked, “Unc said f*ck y’all hoes, I am staying.” Others on X couldn’t crack a joke because of what is really at stake.

Jim Clyburn is 85 years old and is still somehow allowed to be the kingmaker of the Democratic Party despite being a South Carolina democrat and therefore useless. He’s also the South Carolina democrat who collaborated with the state Republicans to draw out all other black and… — ♥️❣️Raquel❣️♥️ (@eternallyRaq) June 20, 2025

One user, @eternallyRaq, argued that the long-serving congressman doesn’t serve the interests of the Black community, writing, “Jim Clyburn is 85 years old and is still somehow allowed to be the kingmaker of the Democratic Party despite being a South Carolina democrat and therefore useless,” they said. “He’s not even a friend to the black community. F**k him and f**k those who have allowed his corrupt and self serving a** to have so much power in the party.”

Clyburn is facing similar criticism to former President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the presidential race partially due to pressure to retire. While he clearly doesn’t seem to be fazed by folks calling him to give a younger Democrat a chance, some people gave him credit for continuing to serve the country for decades.

“I don’t wanna work that hard at 85. More power to him,” @tafkam08 said.



