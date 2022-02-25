Trudie German - @bodyenvy1

Trudie German says it was Angela Bassett’s arms in What’s Love Got to Do With It that inspired her to start working out. But her initial desire for gorgeous guns developed into a love of fitness and a mission to help other women achieve their fitness goals. Her approach is less about depriving yourself and more about developing an overall healthy lifestyle that you can maintain over the long haul. Her website, Body Envy by Trudie has great diet and exercise tips. And she shows extra love to women over 40 with tips on losing weight as your metabolism slows down.