Scary On-Air Incident During News Broadcast Finally Explained
A Look Inside Diddy's $61.5 'Freak-Offs' Mansion That He Can't Sell

Music

After getting an offer of half the asking price in 2024, Diddy took the mansion off the market in March.

By
Phenix S Halley
Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Photo: MEGA and Realtor.com (Getty Images)

Times are getting tough for Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. In the latest of the ongoing Puff Daddy struggles, he just put his $61.5 million home up for sale, with sources close to him saying this “comes as no surprise.”

As the rapper continues to trudge through his record number of legal battles— including a sex trafficking battle which resulted in a two federal raids in March— it seems Diddy is having trouble trying to maintain his lifestyle. He owes $100 million in mortgages, according to the New York Post. In efforts to plateau his financial burdens, Combs is shaving off his Holmby Hills mansion, and we have the inside scoop!

Aerial Views

Aerial Views

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

The 10-bedroom, 13-bath mansion is situated on “Billionaire’s Row” with neighbors including Kylie Jenner, Alexandra Von Furstenberg and the iconic Playboy Mansion.

Spiral Stairs

Spiral Stairs

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: Vogue on Youtube

The two story home is a whopping 17,000 square feet in total on a 1.3 acre lot.

Front Door

Front Door

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

The stunning home is located in Los Angeles’ Platinum Triangle, which includes Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, and Bel-Air, according to Page Six.

Federal Raid

Federal Raid

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Photo: MEGA (Getty Images)

The Hip-Hop mogul made headlines after his LA mansion was raided by federal law enforcement officers on March 25, 2024, according to the New York Post.

Diddy’s Sons Get Detained

Diddy’s Sons Get Detained

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: TMZ

Officials trashed Diddy’s mansion, and even his ex-girlfriend, Misa Hylton, spoke out against the alleged excessive force, according to People.

Inside the Raid

Inside the Raid

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: TMZ

The mansion has a variety of walk-in closets, all of which were raided back in March.

Backyard

Backyard

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Combs first bought the property in 2014, according to its current listing.

Nighttime Views

Nighttime Views

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

We don’t know when this home is more beautiful: at night or during the day.

Feds’ Bi-coastal Plot on Puff Daddy

Feds’ Bi-coastal Plot on Puff Daddy

Federal agents raid Miami Beach, Los Angeles homes owned by rapper Diddy

It wasn’t just Diddy’s LA house that got attacked. All the way in Miami, his other home was raided at the exact same time.

Yard-work Art

Yard-work Art

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

This stunning sculpture located in the backyard was the background to many of the mogul’s family photos.

Kitchen

Kitchen

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: Diddy on Instagram

Before life got real for P. Diddy, the father of seven would often post about meals he’d prepare for guests in his kitchen stacked with updated appliances.

Home Gym

Home Gym

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: Diddy on Instagram

Amenities include a formal dining, a wine cellar, a office, a home gym, a gourmet kitchen with family room and separate catering kitchen, plus a theatre that can host 35 people.

Outside Seating

Outside Seating

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

It’s clear the backyard is the most important part of the property, with several options for outdoor seating.

Home Bar

Home Bar

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: Vogue on Youtube

The home features formal gardens, a resort-like swimming pool with a waterfall and grotto, a basketball court, a spa house, a bar, and a pizza oven, according to the listing.

More Backyard Vibes

More Backyard Vibes

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: Realtor.com

Whoever ends up buying Diddy’s house is going to have a grand time with this spacious backyard view.

Family Areas

Family Areas

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: Vogue on Youtube

From baby Love to Diddy’s oldest son, Quincy, it’s well-known that the Combs’ family spent a lot of time in the home’s informal and formal living spaces including the home theater and backyard.

Master Bedroom

Master Bedroom

Image for article titled A Look Inside Diddy&#39;s $61.5 &#39;Freak-Offs&#39; Mansion That He Can&#39;t Sell
Screenshot: TMZ

The costumed master room is perfect for comfy yet luxurious living.

