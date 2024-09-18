A Look Inside Diddy's $61.5 'Freak-Offs' Mansion That He Can't Sell

Times are getting tough for Hip-Hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. In the latest of the ongoing Puff Daddy struggles, he just put his $61.5 million home up for sale, with sources close to him saying this “comes as no surprise.”



As the rapper continues to trudge through his record number of legal battles— including a sex trafficking battle which resulted in a two federal raids in March— it seems Diddy is having trouble trying to maintain his lifestyle. He owes $100 million in mortgages, according to the New York Post. In efforts to plateau his financial burdens, Combs is shaving off his Holmby Hills mansion, and we have the inside scoop!