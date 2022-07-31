Reading to young children is not only a great way to bond, it’s a tried and true way to set them up for academic success in the future. So I made a point of trying to instill a love of reading in my kids at an early age, before they discovered the wonders of video games and the Internet.

If you’re looking for some new titles to work into your bedtime story routine, I’ve rounded up a list of amazing picture books that are perfect for kids aged 4-8. The good news is there are way too many amazing children’s books by Black authors to mention here. These are just a few of the titles my family loves. Got a favorite you think I missed? Let me know in the comments.

