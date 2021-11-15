Roasted Lemon Chicken (Danielle Belton)

INGREDIENTS:



4 chicken leg quarters (or any dark meat chicken)

1 to 2 lemons (for lemon juice and lemon zest from lemon)

1 stick of melted butter

1 medium-sized onion

Half a bag of small red potatoes

Half a bag of peeled carrots or chopped and peeled carrots

Season to taste levels: coarse ground black pepper, garlic puree or chopped garlic, sea salt

DIRECTIONS:



Preheat oven to 375 degrees

For chicken:

Clean chicken and separate the skin partially from the chicken, just enough to get easily to the meat underneath. Season salt and pepper on chicken underneath the skin directly on the meat. Place chicken skin back over the meat. Mix garlic puree, lemon juice and 1/2 a cup of butter.

Spread butter garlic lemon juice mixture over the skin of the chicken. Sprinkle salt and pepper to preferred seasoning levels over skin of the chicken. Take a grater and shave off some of the lemon’s skin to create lemon zest and sprinkle zest on chicken

Vegetables:

Clean and peel carrots. Chop up onion to desired thickness. Clean potatoes. Add all vegetables to the bowl with sea salt, pepper, garlic puree (or garlic powder) and the remaining 1/2 cup of melted butter. Toss veggies in butter seasoning mixture until all veggies are coated in butter, garlic and seasoning. Place coated veggies in a baking dish

Place chicken on top of veggies. Cover dish with an oven-safe lid or aluminum foil. Place in center rack of oven. Bake covered for an hour

After the hour, take chicken and veggies out and uncover it. Turn oven up to 400 degrees. Place uncovered chicken and veggies on the top rack and let cook for another 15-20 minutes to brown the chicken. After chicken skin is golden brown, remove from oven, add more lemon juice over the cooked chicken and veggies, then let the chicken sit for at least 10 minutes.