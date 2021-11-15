November is half over, so you know what that means: a turkey feast is on the horizon. But if you’re like some of us, you haven’t spent much time planning for Thanksgiving Day—look, it’s a pandemic, okay? For those of us who may need a bit of a nudge in the menu planning department, we’ve gathered some of our favorite recipes for a soulful feast to remember. Swipe on to see what you could be cooking come next week, courtesy of our staffers old and new!
Shaken (Not Stirred) Bloody Mary (Bella Morais)
If you’re going to be spending the holidays alone, you might as well have a drink for breakfast. Every Thanksgiving, the Bella Morais family starts the day with a Ketel One Bloody Mary and adds enough to it to keep us full until dinner.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 oz. Ketel One Vodka (or preferred vodka) but I usually measure with the heart
- 3 oz. Ketel One Bloody Mary Base*
*Bloody Mary Base
- 1L Tomato juice
- 4 oz. Lemon juice
- 4 tsp. Salt
- 1 tsp. Black pepper
- 1 tsp. Smoked paprika
- 5 tbsp. Horseradish
- 3 Dashes Worcestershire sauce
- 7-10 Dashes hot sauce
DIRECTIONS:
Combine ingredients in a mixing glass. Shake with ice and strain into a Collins glass filled with ice. Ice the rim and garnish with a celery stalk, olives, lemon wedges, pickles, jalapeños and a straw for maximum consumption.
Roasted Lemon Chicken (Danielle Belton)
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 chicken leg quarters (or any dark meat chicken)
- 1 to 2 lemons (for lemon juice and lemon zest from lemon)
- 1 stick of melted butter
- 1 medium-sized onion
- Half a bag of small red potatoes
- Half a bag of peeled carrots or chopped and peeled carrots
- Season to taste levels: coarse ground black pepper, garlic puree or chopped garlic, sea salt
DIRECTIONS:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees
For chicken:
Clean chicken and separate the skin partially from the chicken, just enough to get easily to the meat underneath. Season salt and pepper on chicken underneath the skin directly on the meat. Place chicken skin back over the meat. Mix garlic puree, lemon juice and 1/2 a cup of butter.
Spread butter garlic lemon juice mixture over the skin of the chicken. Sprinkle salt and pepper to preferred seasoning levels over skin of the chicken. Take a grater and shave off some of the lemon’s skin to create lemon zest and sprinkle zest on chicken
Vegetables:
Clean and peel carrots. Chop up onion to desired thickness. Clean potatoes. Add all vegetables to the bowl with sea salt, pepper, garlic puree (or garlic powder) and the remaining 1/2 cup of melted butter. Toss veggies in butter seasoning mixture until all veggies are coated in butter, garlic and seasoning. Place coated veggies in a baking dish
Place chicken on top of veggies. Cover dish with an oven-safe lid or aluminum foil. Place in center rack of oven. Bake covered for an hour
After the hour, take chicken and veggies out and uncover it. Turn oven up to 400 degrees. Place uncovered chicken and veggies on the top rack and let cook for another 15-20 minutes to brown the chicken. After chicken skin is golden brown, remove from oven, add more lemon juice over the cooked chicken and veggies, then let the chicken sit for at least 10 minutes.
Creamy Mashed Potatoes (Bella Morais)
INGREDIENTS:
- 6-8 medium-sized russet potatoes
- 3-4 cloves minced garlic
- 1/2 cup unsweetened dairy-free milk of choice (I use oat milk) divided
- 1 tsp cornstarch (or flour)
- 4-6 cups of water (or enough to submerge potatoes)
- 5 tbsp vegan butter (I prefer Earth Balance®) divided
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- chives to garnish
DIRECTIONS:
Peel* and halve potatoes and place them in a medium-size pot. Add water and bring it to a boil. Once the water has come to a rolling boil, add half of the salt and reduce the heat to medium. Allow potatoes to simmer for 30 minutes or until a fork can easily pierce them
While the potatoes are boiling, add 1 tbsp olive oil, 2 tbsp vegan butter and minced garlic to a pain. Cook slowly until the butter and oil are infused with the garlic. Set aside for later use
Drain the potatoes and put them back in the pot. Add the olive oil, dairy-free milk, 3 tbsp vegan butter to the pot. Use a potato masher and mash until desired consistency. Use a spatula to combine any ingredients that have pushed up the side of the bowl
If you want creamier potatoes, put the mixture in a blender or food processor for 2-3 minutes
Place potatoes in the bowl and make a well at the top. Add the garlic butter and chives and serve
This makes enough for 3-4 people so perfect for leftovers too. The golden rule is two potatoes per person
* If you don’t want to peel your potatoes, chop them into quarters instead of halves before boiling
Crown Royal Smoked Cornish Hen (Michael Harriot)
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 Cornish game hens
- 1 bottle Crown Royal
- 3oz. Orange Pineapple Juice (or Apple Juice)
- 1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 3 tablespoons Lawry’s Seasoned Salt
- 3 tablespoon pepper
- 1 Package Lipton Onion Soup
- 3 Tablespoons Garlic POWDER (Not Garlic Salt!)
- 1/2 bag of Wood Chips (if smoking)
DIRECTIONS:
Combine 3 oz Crown, juice, 1/2 tablespoon seasoned salt, 1/2 tablespoon garlic powder and 1/2 tablespoon pepper in a pourable bowl. Carefully pour mixture into injector. Inject mixture into each breast, back, leg and thigh. Rub hens with olive oil
Mix remaining seasoned salt, pepper, garlic powder and Lipton’s onion soup and massage onto oiled hens. If baking, preheat the oven to 350°F. Coat baking dish with non-stick spray. Place the hens in the dish and cover with foil. Cook covered for 1 hour
For the final 30 minutes of cooking, remove cover for crispier, browner skin. If grilling, heat the grill between medium to medium-high temperature of about 300 to 400°F. Use indirect heat to grill the hens. Grilling will take about 45 minutes
If smoking, prepare smoker and heat cooking area to 220°F. Smoke with pecan or apple chips. Smoke for 4 to 6 hours. Be sure your chicken has an internal temperature of 175-185°F before serving
Drink remaining Crown Royal.
Turkey Cobb Salad for Two (Maiysha Kai)
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 head of butter lettuce
- 2 cups mixed greens (for color)
- 2 cups roasted turkey breast. Shredded (leftovers work well here)
- 3 eggs, boiled and sliced
- 1 avocado, halved and sliced
- I cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 4 slices of bacon, crumbled (optional—or use turkey bacon, if preferred)
- 1/4 large red onion, very thinly sliced
- 1/3 to 1/2 cup of crumbled blue cheese or feta (or shredded parmesan, if desired)
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Balsamic vinegar or vinaigrette, olive oil (optional) or Balsamic-Honey vinaigrette*
Thoroughly wash, gently pat dry and toss the butter lettuce and mixed greens together, line a salad bowl. Add shredded turkey, layer on eggs, avocado and tomatoes, crumbling bacon on top and adding slivers of red onion. If adding dressing, drizzle on before sprinkling the cheese and grinding salt and pepper on top.
*Balsamic-Honey vinaigrette
- 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 tbsp. honey (I like The SpiceSuite’s Coconut Vanilla Honey, for extra depth)
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil (optional)
- Coarse salt and ground pepper.
