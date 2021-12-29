The post-holiday streaming choices aren’t always the best. Networks roll out all their big titles in December, then save the rest for February to get awards traction. We did the hard work of sorting through the racks of options so you can just set your calendar. Disney+ brings another Marvel blockbuster to the small screen, a family franchise hits Amazon and a long awaited series premieres its latest season. We searched far and wide to find notable streaming choices to look out for in January.
Werewolves Within - Jan. 1 - Netflix
Sam Richardson stars in this horror comedy based on the video game. It focuses on a possible werewolf attack in a small isolated town. If you’re a fan of monster movies with a hint of absurdity then Werewolves Within might be your perfect choice to start the year. Milana Vayntrub, Michaela Watkins, Harvey and Cheyenne Jackson co-star as some of the eclectic townsfolk.
Grand Crew Season 1 - Jan. 5 - Peacock
NBC’s new comedy Grand Crew, follows a group of Black friends as they deal with relationships, careers and the search for a new bar. After it airs on NBC, new episodes premiere on Peacock every Wednesday. Echo Kellum (Arrow), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Justin Cunningham (When They See Us), Aaron Jennings (Insecure), Carl Tart (Comedy Bang! Bang!) and the legendary Garrett Morris star. The really good news is, the first two episodes are already available, as they previewed in December.
Euphoria Season 2 - Jan. 9 - HBO Max
After a seriously long wait, Emmy winner Zendaya returns for Season 2 of the very adult teen drama. When we last saw Rue in a pair of Christmas specials, it seemed like she was trying to get clean, but trailers make it clear she’s still in the same self-destructive place. We honestly don’t know what to expect from Euphoria Season 2, but considering how great Zendays was in all of her 2021 blockbusters, we know she’ll make us care about these kids’ over the top crazy lives. Euphoria Season 2 premieres on HBO Jan. 9, then begins streaming on HBO Max.
Eternals - Jan. 12 - Disney+
Marvel blockbuster Eternals makes its streaming debut Jan. 12. The film follows the Eternals, immortal heroes who’ve lived on Earth for centuries, while protecting it from Deviants. We’re not going to pretend there aren’t MCU plot holes. We had a lot of questions. However, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Angelina Jolie, Lauren Ridloff and Kumail Nanjiani are fun heroes to watch, and will fit in with the rest of the MCU’s quirky bunch. As usual, stay to the end of the credits for a fantastic tease of new characters.
Hotel Transylvania: Transformia - Jan. 14 - Amazon Prime Video
No one is claiming Hotel Transylvania: Transformia is going to be a masterpiece, but if you have kids in your life, chances are you’re very familiar with all the monsters and their vacation shenanigans. Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez return to voice Johnny and Mavis in a story where the mysterious Transformation Ray makes monsters human and humans monsters. Look, just pop some popcorn and enjoy your 90 minutes of quiet, no trips to the theater required.