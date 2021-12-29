Euphoria Season 2 - Jan. 9 - HBO Max

After a seriously long wait, Emmy winner Zendaya returns for Season 2 of the very adult teen drama. When we last saw Rue in a pair of Christmas specials, it seemed like she was trying to get clean, but trailers make it clear she’s still in the same self-destructive place. We honestly don’t know what to expect from Euphoria Season 2, but considering how great Zendays was in all of her 2021 blockbusters, we know she’ll make us care about these kids’ over the top crazy lives. Euphoria Season 2 premieres on HBO Jan. 9, then begins streaming on HBO Max.