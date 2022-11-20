Updated as of 11/23/2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET

Most documentaries about a missing person or serial killer are overwhelmingly white. However, we Black folk do consider American history as a crime story in itself. Alas, we have seen and witnessed some shocking events in history that give us the same unsettling feeling as the Dahmer or Manson TV series.



Historically, we’ve witnessed horrific lynchings of our innocent Black family members and murders or disappearances that have gone unsolved because the police simply didn’t care enough (or might have had something to do with it).

But also to our surprise, Black serial killers have terrorized the country as well.

For the true crime junkies, here are some unforgettable crime stories from our neck of the woods.

