Social Media Star Courtney Clenney Accused Of Killing Boyfriend

Updated as of 9/7/2022 at 2:15 p.m. ET

Hawaii police officers arrested OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney for the murder in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, according to the Miami Herald. Prosecutors have submitted various materials as evidence to sustain the charges brought against Clenney, including a video of her shoving and hitting Obumseli in an elevator, per CBS News.

Following the stabbing of Obumseli, Clenney was being held at East Hawaii Detention Center for rehabilitation for substance abuse and mental evaluation, per the report. Hawaii Police say she was arrested on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida for murder in the second-degree with a deadly weapon. Clenney’s attorney said she was shocked by the arrest and insists the stabbing was in self-defense.

“We look forward to clearing her name in court,” Frank Prieto told the Florida reporters.

Public speculation led people to believe Clenney was an abusive partner, making her culpable for the murder. Prosecutors furthered this theory by presenting evidence they’d like to use to prove Clenney is guilty.



Read more about the prosecutor’s evidence from CBS News:

It includes crime scene photos, the murder weapon, and the timeline before and after she stabbed Obumseli. Prosecutors also want to introduce an elevator video that shows Clenney and Obumseli two months before his death. Video from a building elevator in February 2022 appeared to show Clenney shoving and hitting Obumseli. According to the arrest warrant, she had also been charged with domestic battery against Obumseli in a hotel in Las Vegas in July 2021. Clenney’s attorney, Frank Prieto, asked the judge to limit the amount of evidence because said her case has gained so much publicity that releasing any more evidence could make jury selection a complicated process.



Obumseli’s brother believes she would’ve received her punishment earlier on if she was a Black woman.

“The bottom line is inextricably clear: Courtney is being treated differently because of her privilege as a wealthy White woman. Within 24 hours following Toby’s death, the detective on the case prematurely concluded this was not a crime of violence,” Jeffrey said via Instagram. Obumseli’s family also expressed their concerns of racial bias in a press conference following the incident.

There seemed to be mixed reactions to the claims of white privilege and bias in how Clenney was handled. Black Twitter seemed disinterested in falling behind Obumseli in support due to his previous social posts bashing Black women.

But does Jeffrey have a point? Consider Ma’Khia Bryant. She was allegedly protecting herself with a knife when her foster sisters attacked her. Though, upon seeing the weapon in her hand, officers barely gave her a few minutes to react before they shot her dead. Clenney, on the other hand, was alive to see both treatment and an arrest warrant.

Ultimately, the jury will have the final say of whether she is guilty.