The Netflix Series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has had the internet abuzz since it was released. A record number of viewers have tuned into the streaming service to watch one of the most infamous serial killers hurt his victims, who in most cases were young Black men.

Family members of Dahmer’s victims have spoken out against the series and a plethora of Black people on social media have criticized the show for glamourizing Black trauma. With that in mind, The Root looks back at other despicable White serial killers through the years.